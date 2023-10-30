Christina Ricci Says She “Burst Into Tears” Upon Learning About Matthew Perry’s Passing

"I adored his character and wanted to marry Chandler Bing as a teenager.”

Getty Images

Christina Ricci is opening up about what Matthew Perry meant to her following his tragic passing. Although the actress revealed in an Instagram tribute that she “never met” the Friends star before he died at age 54 on Saturday, she always “adored” the actor and was “heartbroken” upon learning the news.

“​​I burst into tears when I read the news today. I never met Matthew Perry, but I loved him,” Ricci captioned a photo of Perry’s memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. “Friends saved me numerous times during hard and lonely times in my life. I adored his character and wanted to marry Chandler Bing as a teenager.”

The actress continued, “I watched all his movies. He was a genius. I downloaded his book and read the whole thing on my cross-country flight today. I’m heartbroken this man suffered so much in life while giving us so much of himself.”

Related: Adele, Selma Blair, Alyssa Milano, and More Celebrities React to Matthew Perry's Death

Ricci then implored her followers to “read his book,” adding, “ It’s another gift he gave us. If you’re struggling with addiction issues it might just save your life. May he finally rest in peace ♥️”

getty

Christina isn’t the only star sharing kind words in the days following Perry’s death. Hours prior, fellow actress Gwyneth Paltrow reminisced on a sweet summer fling she had with Matthew before they were both famous, calling the actor “so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with.”

"I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays,” she wrote alongside a headshot of a young Perry. “We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer.”

Story continues

She added, “He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do.”

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.