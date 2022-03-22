Christina Ricci Joins Cast of Netflix's 'Wednesday' Addams Series

Christina Ricci is officially joining the cast of Netflix's Wednesday, the streamer's upcoming series focused on The Addams Family daughter who she portrayed twice in the '90s.

Netflix announced the news on social media but confirmed that the actress will not be playing the role of a grown-up Wednesday, much to the dismay of the fans who signed a petition asking Netflix to cast Ricci in her old role. "Yes, it’s true — the magnificent Christina Ricci is joining the cast of the new Wednesday Addams series as an exciting new character *snap snap*," the tweet read.

Wednesday will be Tim Burton's directorial TV debut and will follow Wednesday as a student — but with a supernatural twist:

“The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Ricci's casting is almost a return to form and sees her rekindle her relationship with The Addams Family in almost 30 years. The 42-year-old shot to stardom in the early '90s when she played the role of Wednesday in Barry Sonnenfeld's The Addams Family and Addams Family Values, which gave her Young Artist Awards and Saturn Award nominations.

Stay tuned for an official trailer and release date.

Yes, it’s true — the magnificent Christina Ricci is joining the cast of the new Wednesday Addams series as an exciting new character *snap snap* — Netflix (@netflix) March 21, 2022

Elsewhere in entertainment, Daniel Radcliffe shared that he is "not interested" in starring in a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie.