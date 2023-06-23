Christina Ricci Calls Ex 'Vindictive' After Claiming He Refused to Let Her Take Son on NYC Trip

The 'Wednesday' actress and her ex-husband James Heerdegen divorced in 2020 and share son Freddie, 8

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images

Christina Ricci is fighting back after her ex-husband allegedly attempted to block her son from joining her on an NYC trip.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, theYellowjackets actress, 43, asked for an emergency hearing with ex-husband James Heerdegen after claiming that he refused to let her bring her son on a trip to NYC.

In the documents, Ricci claimed that Heerdegen agreed to let her take son Freddie, 8, on the trip but later retracted his statement.

"Jimmy's refusal to agree causes me concern, because he clearly was being vindictive and retaliatory when he initially refused my request to travel for the additional dates. As recently as Monday, June 19 2023, Jimmy was agreeable to allowing Freddie to travel with me, but apparently he still wants to wait until our hearing to discuss it," Ricci wrote in the documents.

Earlier this month, Ricci and Heerdegen had come to an agreement that allowed her to take her son to NYC, which included daily FaceTime calls between Heerdegen and their son.

However, the actress was called back to New York after production added a few other days to her filming schedule and asked if son Freddie could return to New York with her. Heerdegen then allegedly refused, saying that Ricci was "emotionally abusing" their son and that they'd talk about it in a hearing that week.

"I am concerned that if the hearing doesn't go Jimmy's way, he will renege. Jimmy's conduct is purposefully making me incur attorneys' fees unnecessarily and may have an impact on my employment and professional reputation."

In April 2021, Ricci and her estranged husband reached an agreement on a custody arrangement for their son for a different movie she was working on. Ricci and Heerdegen agreed that Freddie would travel with the actress to Vancouver, Canada, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Heerdegen was allowed to continue visiting their son through his "regular monitored visitation time" and Ricci paid for his "reasonable costs for travel and accommodations," according to the court documents. Ricci also selected a hotel for Heerdegen should he travel to Canada for visitation.

The cinematographer was also entitled to 15-minute FaceTime calls with their son three times per week, according to the court documents.

Ricci filed for divorce from Heerdegen in July 2020. The two married in 2013 after meeting on the set of Pan Am.

In January 2021, the actress obtained a domestic violence restraining order again Heerdegen after she accused him of physical abuse, in court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

In her filing, Ricci claimed she was subjected to "severe physical and emotional abuse" by Heerdegen with "many of these acts of abuse" taking place in front of their son.

A rep for Ricci did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time. That month, Heerdegen's attorney Larry Bakman said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that his client "unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse made by Ms. Ricci as having occurred in 2020."



