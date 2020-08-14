Christina Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Tarek: "Everything We Are Doing Is in the Kids' Best Interest"

From House Beautiful

Co-parenting with your ex can be a difficult thing to do in normal times, let alone in the middle of a pandemic. But HGTV star Christina Anstead said the process has been going just "fine" with her ex-husband and Flipping or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, because "everything" they do is in the best interest of their two adorable children: Taylor and Brayden.

"I feel like that's been fine," Christina told Access Daily in a Thursday interview. "That's been the exact same. Everything we are doing is in the kids' best interests. And luckily, we live close together, so we're able to drive back and forth from each other's houses easily. And we work together, so it's all about communication."

The couple used to live only two streets away in Orange County, Calif. Tarek recently moved to a new rental property with fiancée Heather Rae Young in Newport Beach, where the kids and their future step-mom have taken up tennis lessons.

The new comments come after an April interview in which Christina said she'd "bonded" more with her ex-husband during these uncertain times.

"In times of crisis, we kind of bond more, because obviously our No. 1 priority is the kids," Christina told Daily Pop at the time. "We're just trying to figure out what's best for them and making sure that they don't feel scared. That's not something they should be feeling right now, so we're just trying to stay positive for them."

In her latest sit-down, Christina revealed that Taylor, her oldest child with Tarek, is already a budding designer.

"Taylor just gets it. We recently walked a house together, and she came up with all these designs and ideas on her own," Christina said. "And it kind of blew me out of the water. I was like, 'Wow, she just gets it.' So I think she's going to do something. "

Christina also offered up her thoughts on the new season of her HGTV solo show, Christina on the Coast.

"The episodes went from 30 minutes to an hour, which is awesome because if the scenes are able to sit a little more, you're able to see more of the design," she said. "You're able to see more of my personal life."

