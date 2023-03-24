Christina and Josh Hall's Chicken 'Bennifer' Was Eaten by a 'Predator': 'One Special Chicken'

Christina Hall shared the sad news on Instagram, explaining "Josh was in Tennessee last weekend and found a pile of feathers"

Christina Hall is mourning the death of her family's pet chicken after it was attacked.

On Friday, the 39-year-old HGTV star shared the heartbreaking news with a series of photos on Instagram.

Christina posed with her husband Josh Hall, plus daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7 — whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — inside of a chicken coop.

In the throwback photo, Christina is seen holding the chicken, affectionately named "Bennifer." She also cuddles with the fowl and happily beams in another photo. The tribute additionally features a video of her and Josh's 3-year-old son Hudson sweetly holding Bennifer, ending with a solo snap of the beautiful bird.

"We lost our sweet Hennifer / Bennifer to a predator who got into our pen," she began in the caption.

Christina further explained, "Josh was in Tennessee last weekend and found a pile of feathers. And unfortunately they were [Bennifer's]."

Reflecting on her love for her pet, she continued, "Never thought I could be so attached to a chicken but this was one special chicken. Bennifer was the only chicken who was eaten out of all 16 of our chickens. Ben you'll be missed."

Christina made the move to the country when she purchased a farmhouse in Nashville in May 2021.

The star lives in Newport Beach, Calif. full time, but purchased the home for her family.

She opened up to PEOPLE about country life at the time, and explained what inspired the move.

"I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there," Christina said.

The group stayed at A&E Farm, a luxurious farmhouse vacation rental on a 10-acre property 30 miles south of Nashville, and Christina and her children fell in love with all the fresh air and open space.

"Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice," she said. "Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

She's been sharing her journey with fans on HGTV's Christina in the Country. In an episode that aired last month, she showed off their newly completed chicken coop.

"I love that the coop matches our house and has so much space, so we can get endless amounts of chickens and roosters," Christina said in the episode.

Like the house, the coop features black and white paint and a double gable roof. Josh worked with a contractor to make his wife's designs for the structure a reality.

