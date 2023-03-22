Christina Hall's Top Spring Decor and Organization Picks from Amazon Start at $8

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including arched mirrors, lightweight throw blankets, and fabric storage bins

To help you refresh your home for the new season, Christina Hall is sharing her favorite spring decor picks.

In a livestream, the Flip or Flop alum revealed her favorite top decor finds from Amazon, including decorative vases, scented candles, accent chairs, storage bins, and more. Whether you're in the market for small upgrades or big-ticket refreshes, there are decor, furniture, and organization finds for every space. Even better, many of these Hall-approved products are on sale right now.

Christina Hall's Favorite Spring Decor and Furniture at Amazon

One of Hall's top picks? The Rool Wood Knot continues to be one of her favorite decor finds at Amazon. She points out that while it works "year-round," the wood knot has an "organic" and "natural" feel that "fits in really nice for spring." She suggests displaying it on floating shelves or placing it on top of a stack of books on a coffee table. And right now you can snag it on sale for $24.

Amazon

Buy It! Rool Wood Knot, $23.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Other affordable decor finds that Hall is loving for spring include these circular ceramic vases with hollowed-out centers. Available as a set of two, the vases are different sizes, so they'll add dimension to your space. Whether you put in a bud or some pampas grass or display them on their own, Hall says "they look great in any room."

Amazon

Buy It! Voln Ceramic Hollow Circle Vases, Set of 2, $24.99; amazon.com

If you want to swap out your thick winter blanket, snap up the Bourina Throw Blanket while it's on sale for $19. "This one is so soft," Hall says of the knitted blanket that has a geometric design and fringed tassels. She also calls out that it's "lightweight," making it perfect for spring. Another easy way to transition to the new season, according to Hall? Decorating with throw pillows. She says these velvet pillow covers with a pom trim pair nicely with the Bourina blanket.

Amazon

Buy It! Bourina Throw Blanket, $18.99 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Top Finel Velvet Throw Pillow Covers, Set of 2, $15.99 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com

Hall also shared her top furniture picks for spring. "Every home needs a full-length mirror," according to Hall. She's loving the NeuType Arched Full Length Mirror, which she calls "classic" and "beautiful." The sturdy mirror features an anti-rust aluminum frame and shatterproof glass. It has a built-in stand, so you can place it anywhere or lean it against a wall.

Amazon

Buy It! NeuType Arched Full Length Mirror, $149.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Christina Hall's Favorite Spring Organization Products at Amazon

If you plan on tidying up your home during spring cleaning season, Hall also revealed the best organization products for just about every room. Don't have a ton of storage space? Whether you want to pack away your winter clothes or extra items you don't need access to right away, opt for the NestNeatly SmartCube Storage Bags that are designed to be stored under your bed. The large containers, which come as a set of three, have a clear plastic cover, making it easy to see what's inside.

Even better, plenty of Hall's picks don't sacrifice functionality for style. "I'm big on having cute laundry hampers," she says. Hall recommends the Oiahomy Laundry Basket that looks great in the closet or even in a bedroom.

Amazon

Buy It! Oiahomy Laundry Basket, $32.99 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bag, Set of 3, $22.69 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

She also selected a handful of kitchen organization products, including the 1Easylife Over-the-Door Organizer that's currently on sale. An easy way to maximize pantry space, the organizer has five shelves for extra storage. Shoppers who've given it a five-star rating call it "sturdy," with one saying it "stores quite a lot of weight." Many reviewers also rave that it's "easy to assemble."

Amazon

Buy It! 1Easylife 5-Tier Over-the-Door Organizer Pantry Storage, $37.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

