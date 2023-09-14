Christina Hall Teases New Show After Visiting N.Y.C. with Husband Josh: 'Christina in the City?!'

The HGTV star shared a photo of herself and her husband, Josh Hall, in New York City and playfully hinted at a potential new project

thechristinahall/Instagram Christina and Joshua Hall in New York City.

Christina Hall might be adding a new show to her resume.

The Christina on the Coast star and home design expert, 40, posted a photo of herself and her husband, Josh Hall, 41, standing on a sidewalk in New York City on her Instagram on Wednesday.

“In and out in a New York Minute. Work trip, but also some fun,” Christina captioned the post. “Best food, shopping and sightseeing we’ve had in a while. People here have been very nice and welcoming.”

“There is something about the East Coast,” she continued in the social media post, adding, “They keep it a little more real here... Hmmm, Christina in the City?! 🙋🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️. Never know... ❤️ 🍎”

In May, Christina teased a different locale as the potential place for a new renovation show, joking on Instagram about a series based in Florida after a visit to the state.

During their outing in Tampa, Christina and Josh enjoyed a date at the Amalie Arena to see the Tampa Bay Lightning compete in the NHL playoffs. The idea for a Tampa-based show came to her while watching the hockey game.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Josh Hall and Christina Hall attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

"Busy, but fun 72 hours in Tampa with my ride or die. Mostly work but had some really good meals and got to see Tampa ⚡️in the playoffs," she captioned her Instagram post. "What I noticed: everywhere we went, people here are soooo nice!! Maybe it's time for Christina takes Tampa 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🏠 ."

Related: Ant Anstead Celebrates 'Glowing Ball of Joy' Son Hudson's 4th Birthday: 'Grateful to Be Your Daddo'

In the photo alongside the caption, the TV personality and her husband wear blue outfits in support of the Tampa hockey team while posing in front of the rink.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Related: Christina Hall Celebrates Son Hudson's 4th Birthday: 'So Sweet, Smart and Funny'

Story continues

While Christina may like to drop playful suggestions about places for a new show, she has two TV projects that are a reality: her California-based HGTV series Christina on the Coast and its spin-off, Christina in the Country.

Christina in the Country, which premiered in Jan. 2023, follows the former Flip or Flop star as she expands her design business to Tennessee and leans into country life with her family. In 2021, Christina bought her Franklin, Tenn. farmhouse and has been traveling back and forth between her country home and her permanent residence in Newport Beach, Calif.

Christina's kids, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 8, from her previous marriage with Tarek El Moussa, spend time at her Tennessee home and appear on Christina in the Country. Christina also has a son, Hudson, 4, who she shares with her second husband, Ant Ansted.

The design star is also dreaming up new projects outside of television. In January, Christina revealed she is thinking of a new home line in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

"I really want to start my own home line — like a Christina collection-type thing," she told PEOPLE at the time. "So that's something we're working on right now, getting that in a big box store. Hopefully, that comes into fruition next year."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.