Christina Hall Says She’s ‘Finally’ Replacing Her Parents’ 1970s Kitchen Cabinets

"The 1970s cabinets held up well and as my dad says ‘your generation is so wasteful,’" the HGTV star wrote, explaining why she didn't replace them sooner

Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Hall with her parents

Christina Hall’s latest renovation is a family affair.

The HGTV star shared a photo of herself with her mom and dad on Instagram Saturday, announcing that she’s in the process of giving their home a much-needed update.

“Meet my parents,” she wrote. “Who I am FINALLY replacing their 1970s kitchen cabinets.. I know I know, how have they not asked for me to redo their kitchen before?! Well… the 1970s cabinets held up well and as my dad says ‘your generation is so wasteful’ 🤣 touché.. and they like to spend their time & money on travel as opposed to their daughter who loves to constantly renovate 🤪”

Hall, 40, teased that there are “all kinds of amazing episodes in store” for season 5 of her series Christina on the Coast, though the release date has yet to be announced.

The design expert added, “Ps I know my parents would be bothered if I didn’t say their home looks like a war zone because we are currently in the demo / mid reno stage and everything is piled in the dining room. 🤭”

Christina Hall/Instagram

Related: Christina Hall Says Son Brayden Is Taking After His Parents, Has 'Amazing Ideas' About Renovations

While Hall’s parents may not share her passion for renovations, one of her own children might be following in her footsteps.

In August, Hall posted a photo to her Instagram Story of her son Brayden, writing, "My sweet little helper.”

"He's seen hundreds of houses and has some amazing ideas when it comes to Renovations,” she added. “Maybe he will be a builder or architect 🖤."

CHARD Photo/Rich Lander Josh and Christina Hall with Brayden, Hudson, and Taylor.

Related: Christina Hall Celebrates New Family Photos: 'No One Complained and the Kids All Smiled'

Christina, who’s currently married to Josh Hall, shares Brayden, 8, and daughter Taylor, 13, with ex Tarek El Moussa, as well as son Hudson, 4, with ex Ant Anstead.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In December, the mom of three posted a sweet shot of herself with Josh, Brayden, Hudson, and Taylor.

Story continues

"Love my family ❤️," she wrote.

"Before this family photo session, I said all mommy wants for Christmas is this photo session. I’m sure other moms can relate," she continued. "And.. surprisingly, no one complained and the kids all smiled! I love alll the photos, best gift ever!"



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.