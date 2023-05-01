Christina Hall Jokes She's Ready for a Third Show in a Surprising New City: 'Maybe It's Time'

The ‘Christina on the Coast’ star got the idea for a new renovation series after a fun date night with her husband Josh

Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall might be bringing her next home renovation show to Florida!

During a work trip to Tampa this past weekend, Christina, 39, and her husband Josh enjoyed a fun date night at the Amalie Arena to see the Tampa Bay Lightning compete during the playoffs. She got the idea for a Tampa-based show after watching the hockey game.

"Busy, but fun 72 hours in Tampa with my ride or die. Mostly work but had some really good meals and got to see Tampa ⚡️in the playoffs," she captioned her Instagram post. "What I noticed: everywhere we went, people here are soooo nice!! Maybe it's time for Christina takes Tampa 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🏠 ."

Alongside the caption, the HGTV star and her husband donned blue outfits to show support for the Tampa team as they posed in front of the rink.

Related:Christina Hall Posts Rare Makeup-Free Selfie: 'A Bit of Mascara and Lip Balm Would Go a Long Way Here'

While Christina may be joking about a possible third show, she's been keeping busy with her California-based series, Christina on the Coast, and its spin-off, Christina in the Country.

Set in Tennessee, Christina in the Country premiered in January and follows the home renovation expert as she expands her design business down south and starts leaning into country life with her family. Christina purchased her Franklin, Tenn. farmhouse in 2021 and has been going back and forth between her country home and her permanent residence in Newport Beach, Calif.

Her two older children, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7 — whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — often spend time at her Tennessee abode, along with her 3-year-old son Hudson — whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead.

Josh Hall Instagram

Related:Christina Hall Is Shocked by Trash-Filled Home as She Takes on First Tennessee Flip: 'One of the Worst'

In addition to having two shows already on her plate, the design star revealed that she has another project up her sleeve during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in January.

Story continues

"I really want to start my own home line — like a Christina collection-type thing," she told PEOPLE at the time. "So that's something we're working on right now, getting that in a big box store. Hopefully that comes into fruition next year."

Since January, she's been promoting her luxury flooring line called The Christina Collection, and she's also expressed interest in sharing her business expertise with others.

"And then also an online seminar course on manifesting, creating wealth in your dream life. I think that could be pretty cool," she added.

Related:Christina Hall Is 'Actually Excited' to Turn 40: 'I Feel Like I'm 32'

Josh Hall Instagram

The HGTV star also opened up about her upcoming 40th birthday in July and how she's "actually excited" to hit the milestone.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm approaching 40 in a few months and I feel like what I've heard is, in your forties, you're the most confident and comfortable in your own skin," she explained to PEOPLE, adding, "I don't feel like I'm 40. Not at all. I feel like I'm 32. I don't know what happened."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.