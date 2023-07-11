Christina Hall and Husband Josh Have a Glam Date Night at 'Barbie' Movie Premiere (Exclusive)

Christina is a contestant on the new HGTV show, 'Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge,' which premieres on July 16

Christina and Josh Hall were living the dream at the Barbie movie premiere on Sunday.

The couple stepped out on the pink carpet for a date night and celebration of Christina’s 40th birthday. The Christina on the Coast star is on HGTV’s upcoming Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, a competition series where eight teams transform a mansion into an oasis fit for Barbie. Christina tells PEOPLE exclusively that she thinks she and teammate James Bender are going to win.

“We got the dream closet, so I think we got the best room in the house, literally,” Christina, 40, says. “So you'll see, it's incredible. It's gorgeous — very glam.”

“There's no one on earth I'd rather work with than her,” Bender says, adding, "We share our brain, so we usually say the same thing at the same time," which helped them agree on most things throughout the process.

As she aims to find a larger sense of calm in her life, Christina is entering her fifth season of Christina on the Coast, which she and her realtor husband, executive produce together. She also teased the return of another series that aired its first season in February.



“It's fun getting to really be involved in the production side, and I so enjoy doing that show so much,” she admits. “So I'm grateful to be on the fifth season and hopefully starting Christina in the Country again soon.”



At the same time, she confesses that it is “way more work than I thought” to be in front of the camera and part of the production team simultaneously. Still, she says, “I like a challenge.”

“Never focus on the negative, it’s all good,” Christina tells PEOPLE. “Everything’s going to be amazing.”

Just before attending the premiere, Josh gifted Christina a $240,000 white Bentley convertible. "Oh, just my dream car complete with a big red bow. Not bad, not bad," she told PEOPLE after being asked if she received any big presents on her special day.

Christina showed off her sleek new ride — which appears to be a Continental GTC model — in a post on her Instagram Story. The car is parked top-down and decorated with the aforementioned red bow in the image. “Thank you @unbrokenjosh for the best surprise ever,” she wrote.

Josh, 42, also paid tribute to Christina with a touching Instagram post on Sunday, calling her an “absolute stunner of a wife” as she celebrated her milestone birthday.

“This woman has accomplished so much, inspired so many and continues to impress me daily,” the real estate agent turned TV producer wrote, alongside a photo of the couple. “I can’t say enough about what an absolute force she is and what she is capable of. Christina is about to make her 40s the best decade of her life and looking better than ever while doing it!"

He added, "I’m a lucky man and thank my lucky stars that she chose me to take this ride with her that is now our life. Ride or die, baby, love you more than anything."

As for entering a new decade, Christina says she hopes to leave her fast-paced life in her 30s.

“I wanna just kind of like settle,” she says. “I feel like 30s are the hustle and the whirlwind and I feel like 40s, I just wanna take my time and just like, enjoy the moments.”

The reality star’s husband agrees, saying his wife is “always right,” so he will start living by this sentiment as well.

“I'm gonna follow this advice," he says. "Run right next to her at a slower pace."

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge premieres Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.

