Christina Hall Had a Glam Girls' Night Out at a Taylor Swift Concert

Christina Hall and her daughter Taylor know how to enjoy an epic girls' night out. The duo recently attended a Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles, and they looked like twins wearing similar Lover-inspired outfits for the occasion.

The Eras Tour outing took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Christina and her daughter donned pink, sparkly dresses in honor of Taylor Swift's Lover, the album she released in 2019 that features dreamy clouds and pastels on its cover. It's no surprise that the duo was twinning, given the fact that 12-year-old Taylor has been known to raid her mom's closet!



The mother-daughter duo were joined by hair and makeup artist Julia Gonzales, who wore a black, Reputation-inspired look and has worked with Christina on her HGTV show Christina on the Coast. Christina's daughter's "bestie" was also in attendance. The home reno expert shared a few snapshots on her Instagram story to commemorate the evening.

As is customary at every Taylor Swift concert, the whole crew wore beaded friendship bracelets. "Our bracelet game was kinda weak," Christina admitted in a post of her and Julia's wrists. Some of Christina's bracelets said "problem," "Betty," and "Meredith," all of which are references to Taylor Swift's music and life.

Back in May, Christina held a giveaway for two VIP tickets to any Taylor Swift concert that's part of the singer's current legendary tour (which she said was valued at a minimum of $5,000!). So it's clear the interior designer isn't just a fan of Swift's first name (which she obviously loves enough to bestow it on her daughter, Taylor Reese!), but of her music, too. In fact, Christina seems to be a major Swiftie, just like other designing women including Joanna Gaines.

