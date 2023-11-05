Christina Hall Gives a Candid Health Update on Instagram

Courtesy of HGTV

Christina Hall is sharing the latest step in her health journey. Earlier this week, the HGTV pro posted an "Ask Me Anything" form on her Instagram stories, where fans could drop any of their most burning questions for her. While plenty of people were curious about her professional life, personal life, and a little mix of both, one follower asked Hall for a health update.

In case you didn't get the memo, the past few years have been particularly tricky for the Christina on the Coast star. Back in 2020, Hall revealed that she was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune disorder that attacks your thyroid and causes a host of symptoms such as fatigue, weight gain, and thinning hair. (In a sad coincidence, Heather Rae El Moussa, the wife of Hall's ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, was recently diagnosed with the same condition.)

In 2021, Hall took to Instagram again to reveal that she had been experiencing "extreme stomach pains" since 2016—and finally underwent an a full endoscopy and GI testing for small intestinal bacteria overgrowth (or SIBO). "With autoimmune, anxiety can cause major flare ups and my biggest thing I've notice being affected is my digestion [and] gut health," she wrote on Instagram. "Basically if I don't eat SUPER clean I get a horrible burning sensation."

But while Hall's health was improving—the HGTV star began EBO2 therapy, which is design to filter a patient's blood supply to remove excess lipids and toxins—the HGTV star received another curveball. In December 2022, Hall revealed that she had mercury and lead poisoning, crediting "gross houses [she's] been in (all the bad flips)" as a possible source for her diagnosis.

The good news is that, after all her ups and downs, Hall's health seems to be taking a turn for the better. "I feel good," she replied to her "Ask Me Anything" question. "I do a lot to take care of myself and manage autoimmune." While she not sure exactly what's been making her feel good, she has a hunch that the Stem Cell IV procedure she underwent a few months ago helped. Either way, here's hoping Hall continues to thrive in her health journey.

