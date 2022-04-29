Christina Hall Claims Ant Anstead Uses Son Hudson, 2, to 'Promote His Business on Social Media'

Christina Hall is calling out Ant Anstead for discrepancies in his custody filing on Thursday.

In a response filing from Hall, 38, and her legal team, obtained by PEOPLE, she alleges that Anstead, 43, uses their 2-year-old son Hudson to "promote his business on social media" despite Anstead requesting in his custody filing that their son not appear in any paid media campaigns.

Hall's legal team claims, "Both parties are public figures and TV personalities. The minor Hudson has appeared in social media for both Petitioner [Hall] and Respondent [Anstead] based on their prior agreement and Respondent has used the minor's likeness and image in commercial posts."

"Mr. Anstead had agreed to Hudson being in both parties' social media. Prior to the filing of Respondent's Request for Order, Petitioner agreed that NEITHER party would have Hudson on ANY social media, compensated or not," Hall's response reads. "Mr. Anstead rejected that proposal because he uses Hudson to promote his business on his social media."

As per Anstead's application for a court order, filed on Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride requests, "I be awarded sole legal custody of Hudson, or, in the alternative, for an order restraining both Christina (and me) from using Hudson or Hudson's likeness or image in any commercial endeavor, social media paid promotion, television or streaming program, or which might otherwise commodify Hudson without the express advanced written consent of both parents in writing."

Anstead goes on to assert that Hall featured Hudson in "paid advertisements to sell products" during the three of the five full days Hall had their son during March 2022.

Anstead also claims that Hudson is "allergic" to one of the products used in the advertisement.

Hall tells PEOPLE exclusively in response to the custody filing, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."

"I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them," she adds.

A rep for Anstead had no comment.

On Thursday afternoon, a California Superior Court judge in Orange County denied Anstead's ex parte application because he failed to prove there were critical circumstances concerning the child.

Christina Anstead, Ant Anstead

Ant Anstead/Instagram Ant Anstead and Christina Haack with their son Hudson London

The ex parte application is to show the custody situation is an emergency and needs to be dealt with urgently. Instead, following the judge's ruling, a hearing has now been set for June 28 to allow both parties to appear and make their arguments as to whether the requested change to the custody should be granted.

Anstead and Hall were both granted joint legal and physical custody of their son after their divorce last July.

In December 2018, Anstead and the Christina on the Coast star wed during a surprise ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, California. They welcomed their son Hudson in September 2019, but a year later, Hall announced the pair had split in a statement posted to her Instagram.

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she said in September 2020.

Hall shares son Brayden James, 6, and daughter Taylor Reese, 11, with ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa. Anstead is dad to daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, from his previous marriage to Louise Storey.

The former pair have both moved on as Hall recently married realtor Josh Hall, 41, after a year of dating, while Anstead has been in a relationship with Renee Zellweger, 53, since last June.