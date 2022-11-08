Christina Hall Celebrates Son Brayden's Football Touchdown, Snaps Photo of Him Filming HGTV Show

Christina Hall Celebrates Brayden's Football Touchdown and Shares Sweet Photo of Him from Filming

Christina Hall/instagram

Christina Hall is celebrating son Brayden James on and off the field.

The proud mom of three, 39, posted a video on Instagram Monday showing Brayden, 7, skillfully zig-zagging around the football field before running in a touchdown for his team.

"Proud of Brayden and his touch down. Onto the playoffs," she captioned the video, where she and husband Josh Hall can be seen getting excited while watching the play unfold.

The moment Christina captured was shared from a different angle by ex Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares Brayden and daughter Taylor Reese, 12. Tarek shared a video originally posted by wife Heather Rae El Moussa of Brayden's touchdown.

The closer shot shows Brayden clutching the blue football in his black jersey, with a black and white mouthguard in place as he ran.

Later, Christina also shared a photo of Brayden holding a clapperboard that read Christina on the Coast, with a big smile on his face. She added a red heart emoji to the photo.

Last month, Christina announced that her youngest son — Hudson, 3, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead — will no longer appear on her social media platform or film any of her shows with her.

The announcement came after legal contention between Christina and Anstead over the matter, which the Flip or Flop star addressed directly in an Instagram post.

"Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household," she alleged in the caption of her post.

"Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."

Christina Hall, Ant Anstead and son Hudson

Christina Hall/Instagram; Ant Anstead/Instagram

Days after Christina's announcement, husband Josh shared a photo of himself and Christina at the One&Only Mandarina resort in Mexico.

Alongside the photo, the HGTV personality's husband wrote a caption that some of his followers thought contained an indirect dig at his wife's ex, after their public feuding over custody issues related to Hudson.

"In a world filled with so much anger and negativity, it's always important to make time for some R&R with your person between the grind that is life…and disconnect," Josh wrote.

"Weekends like this one always make me feel grateful being with someone who can focus, relax and have a great time without any unnecessary worries," he continued. "Just the two of us doing us, not worried about anyone else. 🤙🏼❤️"