Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Settle Custody Battle and Will No Longer Go to Trial

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
Ant Anstead, Christina Hall
Ant Anstead, Christina Hall

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have reached a custody agreement for their 3-year-old son Hudson and will not be going to trial.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Judge Lee Gabriel of the Superior Court of California in Orange County signed off on the exes' agreement on Nov. 18 to "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of Hudson, which was the agreement when their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

In the documents filed by Hall's lawyer but jointly approved by the pair, the television star and her ex agree on a holiday schedule with a few "exceptions" to the June 2021 proposal.

For Thanksgiving, Hudson will be with Hall on the even-numbered years and with Anstead on the odd-numbered years beginning the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through the Monday following.

RELATED: Christina Hall Says She's 'Exhausted' by Drama Around Posting Son Hudson's Face

When it comes to Christmas, on odd years, Hudson will be with his father from Dec. 23 through Christmas Day, in addition to a week of vacation during Hudson's break from school "provided he gives Christina written notice of his planned vacation period on or before December 1 of the respective year," per the document. The same will go for Hall on even years.

The pattern continues for Easter Sunday when the child will be Anstead for even years and Hall on odd years, and vice versa for the 4th of July.

On Halloween, Hudson "shall be with Anthony in even-numbered years and shall be with Christina in odd-numbered years," according to the document.

RELATED: Christina Hall Takes 3 Kids on Trip, Says Son Hudson Is There But 'Can't Be' Seen in Photos

As they have finally been able to agree, Anstead and Hall's trial dates for March 2023 have been canceled.

Attorneys for Hall and Anstead did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Anstead and Hall first announced their split in September 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: Ant Anstead Responds After Commenters Call Him Out for Posting Photos of Son: 'I Stepped Up for Him'

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Hall wrote in a statement at the time. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

An official divorce filing came in November 2020. They later opened up to PEOPLE about their divorce.

"I'm focusing on keeping our private life more private and just enjoying our time together and just being positive," Hall previously said. "I'm focusing on myself and the kids and having fun."

Anstead added that the breakup really put into perspective what matters most in his life.

"When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved," he said. "I walked away completely and left everything [at our family home]. I've realized how little I need, and what's important. I don't need anything but Hudson and my health. All of a sudden, I just had this overwhelming sense of gratitude."

