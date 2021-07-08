Christina Haack's Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Is Reportedly Dating a Major Celeb

Romance is in the air for a certain reality star and Hollywood actress. After officially finalizing his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack, it appears that Wheeler Dealers star Ant Anstead has found a new summer romance: two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger.

The relationship news was reported by TMZ and later confirmed by People. It's suspected that the unexpected duo first met earlier this month on the set of the upcoming Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, which Anstead is co-hosting with car enthusiast Cristy Lee. The six-episode series is a spin-off of the popular show Celebrity IOU, an HGTV show hosted by the Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott.

The news comes nine months after Haack and Anstead announced their separation and just days after finalizing their divorce. The pair share one child, Hudson London Anstead. According to the couple's divorce filing, they will continue to share joint custody.

In April of this year, Haack reportedly listed the Newport Beach home she previously shared with Ant for $6 million. The home, a single-story Bohemian farmhouse, served as the location for the couple's 2018 wedding. All this leaves us wondering: What's Zellweger's interior design style? And can we expect her and Anstead to move in together? It's probably too early to tell, but we can always guess...

