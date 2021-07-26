Christina Haack's New Boyfriend Joshua Hall Joins Family Beach Day: 'All My Babes,' She Says

christina haack

Christina Haack/Instagram

Christina Haack and her new boyfriend Joshua Hall have been hitting the beach with her family!

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a few snaps of her and Hall — the Austin-based Realtor whom PEOPLE confirmed she was dating earlier this month — hanging out at the beach with her three kids: daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 1, whom she shares with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

"Beach daze with all my babes," she captioned a series of photos on Sunday, including a photo of three kids smiling for the camera alongside their boogie boards, and a selfie of her and Hall wearing sunglasses and ball caps.

She also shared some sweet videos on her Instagram Stories, including a clip of Hall driving a golf cart full of her family and friends, and one of him hopping through some waves while hand-in-hand with Brayden.

christina haack

Christina Haack/Instagram

The group appears to be in sunny Southern California, where Haack recently moved into a new home after selling the Newport Beach estate she lived in with Anstead before their divorce (which was finalized in late June). Hall helped her with the moving process.

christina haack

Christina Haack/Instagram

PEOPLE exclusively revealed earlier this month that Haack is in a new relationship, as she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Tulum, Mexico.

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," a source said at the time. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

Christina Haack, Joshua Hall

Christina Haack/Instagram Christina Haack, Joshua Hall

The Flip or Flop star later revealed that she and Hall have been dating for months. "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," she wrote.

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," Haack continued. "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

Last week, Haack praised Hall in a sweet tribute on her Instagram, calling him her "Ride or Die."

Christina Haack, Joshua Hall

Christina Haack/instagram

Alongside a picture of the couple sitting in a car, Haack wrote, "Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors."

Haack went on to tell followers to "remember that before making judgements and assumptions," adding that "this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."