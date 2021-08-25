Christina Haack Shares Back-to-School Photos from Son Brayden's First Day of Kindergarten

Brayden James' first day of school was a success!

Proud mom Christina Haack shared sweet photos of her 6-year-old's first day of kindergarten on her Instagram Story. In the images, Brayden looked elated to conquer the milestone as he flashed a big smile and carried a shark-themed backpack.

Additionally, ex Tarek El Moussa — with whom Haack, 38, also shares daughter Taylor Reese, 10 — and his fiancée Heather Rae Young documented the moment they picked up Brayden after school. He excitedly ran to hug their puppy.

"Bray's first day of kindergarten," Young, 33, wrote over a video on her Instagram Story. "Can't wait to give him a huge hug! @therealtarekelmoussa best daddy. I admire my love because he has/will go to great lengths to be at everything for the kids. From the first day I met him the kids are first no matter what."

On Sunday, Haack shared a selfie on her Instagram Story featuring Brayden and Taylor along with Haack's boyfriend Josh Hall. The group snapped the photo while sitting on a plane as they departed for a trip in honor of Brayden's 6th birthday, which he celebrated earlier this week.

"Someone's excited for his bday trip!!" Haack wrote.

Haack's other son Hudson London, 2 next month, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead, wasn't there for the trip — and the mom of three shut down a follower who questioned why.

"24 hours in Las Vegas with the big kids - wave pool, aquarium, steak dinner repeat," Haack captioned a group photo on Instagram Monday. The four appeared to be in good spirits, but one follower took issue with the toddler's absence: "Does Hudson exist? Hardly see the boy in any of the pictures," a fan questioned, per E! News.

The HGTV star responded, "Just because I don't post my every move of course [I am] shamed for it — we have 50/50 custody. Hudson is a busy boy and I like to stay off my phone mostly with the kids."

"This was a busy trip and a toddler couldn't have enjoyed it with naps etc. But thank you for your concern. He's happy and well taken care of," she added, according to the outlet.