Christina Haack Does Goat Yoga with Fiancé Joshua Hall: 'The Goats Were Very into Josh'

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall know how to make the most of a day date.

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, and her realtor fiancé, 41, enjoyed time together on Saturday morning when they partook in some goat yoga in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

"Fun morning at @goodsandgoatsmarket Goat 🐐 Yoga 🧘‍♀️," Haack captioned a series of shots of herself and Hall. "The goats were very into Josh! I don't blame them 😜."

"Time to get some 🐐🐐 for our Tennessee home," she added.

For Haack and Hall's animal outing, the pair relaxed in comfortable ensembles.

Haack wore a white cropped sweatshirt and dark leggings, while Hall sported a long-sleeve gray shirt and black shorts.

Haack announced her engagement to Hall in a Sept. 20 Instagram post. In addition to a recent Big Sur vacation, the couple has also visited snowy Park City, Utah and sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in the weeks since their engagement.

In January, Haack shut down critics of her relationship in an Instagram post featuring a smiling shot of the couple from their Cabo trip. "Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is. ❤️🔒🗝," she wrote in the caption.

In a second post, she shared a photo of herself and her soon-to-be husband perched on a seawall as they posed for a pic.

"Building life together and enjoying some alone time," Haack wrote beside the sweet photo. "Love you Josh. ❤️♾."