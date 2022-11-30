‘Christina In The Country’ Gets Premiere Date On HGTV & Christina Hall Calls It Her “New Favorite Project Ever”

Christina Hall is trading the California coast for a Tennessee farm in Christina in the Country. The designer is expanding her business across the country in the Christina on the Coast spinoff that is set to premiere on Thursday, January 12 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.

“My new favorite project EVER,” Hall posted on Instagram. “I have fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home. We’re enjoying all the perks of living in the country—the privacy, clean air, nature and clear night sky. And having the opportunity to grow my design business both here and in California is a dream come true.”

The first episode of the season will spotlight Hall and her team, which includes fellow designer and project manager James Bender, turning an outdated home into a modern stunner. Hall will be joined by her husband Josh and the first client of the season happens to be his sister.

“Co-Producing this show with my husband has been so fun and we are very proud of it! We have an amazing team both in California and Tennessee and I am grateful for all the teamwork that has gone into making both shows happen simultaneously,” Hall said. “I know you all will love this show as much as we do and fall in love with the South!”

Throughout the first six-episode season, Hall will help couples blend their differing styles and deliver contemporary kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and customized living spaces that meet everyone’s needs.

When it’s time to relax, Hall and her family will explore all the Nashville area has to offer, including horseback riding, line dancing, berry picking and an alpaca farm. They’ll also add a special spot to their own property when Josh builds a chicken coop.

Christina in the Country is produced by Balthazar Entertainment in association with Glass Entertainment Group and Unbroken Productions.

