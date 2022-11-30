‘Christina In The Country’ Gets Premiere Date On HGTV & Christina Hall Calls It Her “New Favorite Project Ever”

Armando Tinoco
·2 min read

Christina Hall is trading the California coast for a Tennessee farm in Christina in the Country. The designer is expanding her business across the country in the Christina on the Coast spinoff that is set to premiere on Thursday, January 12 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.

“My new favorite project EVER,” Hall posted on Instagram. “I have fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home. We’re enjoying all the perks of living in the country—the privacy, clean air, nature and clear night sky. And having the opportunity to grow my design business both here and in California is a dream come true.”

More from Deadline

The first episode of the season will spotlight Hall and her team, which includes fellow designer and project manager James Bender, turning an outdated home into a modern stunner. Hall will be joined by her husband Josh and the first client of the season happens to be his sister.

“Co-Producing this show with my husband has been so fun and we are very proud of it! We have an amazing team both in California and Tennessee and I am grateful for all the teamwork that has gone into making both shows happen simultaneously,” Hall said. “I know you all will love this show as much as we do and fall in love with the South!”

Throughout the first six-episode season, Hall will help couples blend their differing styles and deliver contemporary kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and customized living spaces that meet everyone’s needs.

When it’s time to relax, Hall and her family will explore all the Nashville area has to offer, including horseback riding, line dancing, berry picking and an alpaca farm. They’ll also add a special spot to their own property when Josh builds a chicken coop.

Christina in the Country is produced by Balthazar Entertainment in association with Glass Entertainment Group and Unbroken Productions.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Heather Rae El Moussa Opens Up About Relationship with Christina Hall: 'Had Some Ups and Downs'

    Heather Rae El Moussa talks about developing common ground with husband Tarek El Moussa's ex, Christina Hall, for the sake of the exes' two kids, son Brayden and daughter Taylor

  • Kim Kardashian and Ye reach divorce settlement - and rapper will pay $200k a month in child support

    Kim Kardashian and Ye have reached a settlement in their divorce, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will pay Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support payments and they will equally split the cost of their children's private security, private schooling and university. Neither will pay the other spousal support, and they will each pay their own debts.

  • 'Flip or Flop' Fans Are Stunned After Christina Haack Makes Surprise Announcement With Tarek El Moussa

    Flip or Flop fans praising Christina Haack Hall and her ex husband Tarek el Moussa for completely one final episode called The Final Flop.

  • WATCH: Exes Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Reunite for 'Flip or Flop: The Final Flip' Special

    The exes starred in the hit Flip or Flop series for ten seasons before announcing its end in March 2022

  • Kylie Jenner shares candid pics of son, who is now nine months old

    25-year-old Kylie Jenner just shared some candid photos of family life with her son Wolf, daughter Stormi and boyfriend Travis Scott.

  • Heather Rae El Moussa said she felt like she was 'always second' to Christina Hall when she met Tarek El Moussa

    Heather Rae El Moussa discussed her relationship with her husband's ex-wife, Christina Hall, on "New Rules." They reportedly argued in public in May.

  • See Kris Jenner's Epic 'Elf on a Shelf' Dolls of Her and Her 12 Grandkids amid Holiday Prep

    Kris Jenner is "Lovey" to twelve grandchildren with ages ranging from 4 months to 12 years old

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I