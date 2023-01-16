Christina Applegate Rocks 'Dead to Me' Mani and Matching Shoes with Daughter at Critics Choice Awards

Christina Applegate attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Christina Applegate made memorable appearance at the 28th Critics Choice Awards.

The Dead to Me star, 51, who was nominated for best actress in a comedy series, paid tribute to her character, Jen, with her award show manicure, as well as Linda Cardellini's character Judy. The actress had her nails painted a deep blue shade with "Jen" and "Judy" written on them in gold.

Applegate complemented her nails with an all-black suit, jewels, her cane and her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble in tow. The two even wore matching platform Dr. Martens boots with their neutral outfits.

Sunday night's show marks Applegate's first award show since announcing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2021.

Sadie Grace LeNoble and Christina Applegate attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Applegate previously opened up about the special significance of this weekend's awards show.

"So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS," she wrote on Twitter. "NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me."

Christina Applegate attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

She wrote in another tweet the day before: "Thank you @SAGawards for this nomination today! I have been a proud member of this union since 1975. I've had an incredibly hard year, and today this made me smile. Much love to my peers and to my sweet Jean Smart and the other incredible ladies I walk beside."

This year marks Applegate's third Critics' Choice Award nomination and her third time being nominated for her performance as Jen Harding in Dead to Me.

She's nominated alongside Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant, Renée Elise Goldsberry for Girls5eva, Devery Jacobs for Reservation Dogs and Jean Smart for Hacks. Smart ended up taking home the trophy for her performance.

Dead to Me follows the dysfunctional friendship that blossoms between Jen, a widowed real estate agent, and Judy (Linda Cardellini), the eccentric woman she meets in a grief support group. After premiering in 2019, the show returned for its third and final season last year, following a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards is airing live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.