Christina Applegate’s Ex-Husband Johnathon Schaech Applauds Her Emmys Appearance: ‘So Proud of Her’

Applegate was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in 'Dead to Me' at Monday's ceremony

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty (L-R) Johnathon Schaech, Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate will always have a fan in her ex-husband Johnathon Schaech.

After the actress, 52, attended the 2023 Emmy Awards on Monday as a nominee and presenter, Schaech shared how proud he was of her on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"She danced opening night on Broadway on a broken foot! Beat cancer! She's the toughest human being I've ever met! F--- MS! So proud of her! Go, Christina!" he wrote while reposting a story about her standing ovation at the event.

She danced opening night on broadway on a broken foot! Beat cancer! She’s the toughest human being I’ve ever met! Fuck MS!

So proud of her! Go Christina! https://t.co/V5J02f2bkc — John-a-thon Schaech (@JohnSchaech) January 16, 2024

The actor was married to Applegate from 2001 to 2007 and uploaded a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram Story. He also shared a video of Applegate in her cranberry velvet gown by Christian Siriano, writing, "We are so proud of you, Christina."

The video was initially uploaded on Siriano's Instagram account with the caption, "Oh Christina you are divine and I will dress you any day of the week! What a woman. #christinaapplegate #emmys."

In another sweet post, the Project Runway winner, 38, said it "was an honor" to create a dress for the Married... with Children alum.

Johnathon Schaech/ Instagram Johnathon Schaech gushes over ex-wife Christina Applegate after her appearance at the 2023 Emmy Awards

"Oh Christina I just love you! It was an honor to create for you last night! Congratulations on your much deserved nomination. Filming a show with MS is unreal and you are an inspiration to so many. Love CS ❤️ Thank you @iamlindsayflores dream team! #christinaapplegate #emmys," he wrote next to photos of Applegate in her award show attire.

Applegate's hairstylist, Adir Abergel, said he created a "sleek and shiny Veronica Lake-inspired hair moment" on the actress for the big event.

"Getting ready for big events can be overwhelming. I focused on being present and enjoyed every moment together. We were having fun! Christina and I have been friends for a long time and she is someone that I love deeply," he told PEOPLE. "Showing up for her on that night was very important to me."

Kevin Winter/Getty Christina Applegate speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024

Abergel called her appearance "iconic" and praised her for "immense contributions" to the acting industry.

At the event, Applegate was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in Dead to Me. While the award went to Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson, Applegate pulled double duty as a presenter.

As she walked to the podium with host Anthony Anderson, the audience rose, leading Applegate to say, "Thank you so much! Oh my God! You're totally shaming me [and my] disability by standing up."

She gained further laughter and applause from the crowd after stating, "Body not by Ozempic," and "We don't have to applaud every time I do something," after running through some of her popular television characters.



