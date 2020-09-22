Christina Anstead Joins Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa on Set of Flip or Flop After Announcing Separation

backgrid Tarek El Moussa, Christina Anstead

Christina Anstead was seen back at work with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa Monday on the set of their show Flip or Flop just days after her split from her second husband Ant Anstead.

Christina, 37, was seen smiling wearing a pink T-shirt, jeans and sunglasses, while her costar El Moussa also kept it casual in jeans and a blue T-shirt.

In addition to her return to set, Christina was also seen out in Los Angeles grabbing a green juice earlier on Monday, wearing a long-sleeved shirt and holding a brown paper bag.

Christina — who welcomed son Hudson London Anstead with Ant in September 2019 — announced the news of their breakup in a statement posted to her Instagram account on Friday.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Christina wrote. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

The pair began dating in October 2017 and tied the knot more than a year later in a secret “winter wonderland” wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California, in December 2018.

To successfully pull off their “I dos,” the pair asked 70 of their closest friends and family members to meet at their house, where a charter bus would then transport the group to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Instead, guests walked into a wedding.

Under an altar in their front yard, the couple exchanged vows with their children close by.

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Ant told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

Christina shares son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, with ex-husband El Moussa, 39. (El Moussa got engaged to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young in July.) Ant is dad to daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Louise Herbert.