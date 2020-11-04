Christina Aguilera's Iconic 'F* This I'm Going To Vote' Dress Is Perfect For The Polls

Christina Aguilera is using couture to encourage people to get to the polls.

The “Dirrty” singer posted an altered photo of herself Tuesday wearing a poufy pink Viktor & Rolf concoction emblazoned with the phrase, “F* This I’m Going To Vote.”

The picture is an old one of the former “Voice” judge, who wore the tulle trench dress at Viktor & Rolf’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 collection presentation during Paris Fashion Week in July 2019.

The real dress says “F* This I’m Going To Paris,” though the singer updated the message for Election Day, which she confirmed in her Instagram comments.

Aguilera's digitally altered gown on the left, and the original gown on the right. More

In the caption of her social media post ― which also included important voter rights information ― Aguilera encouraged her followers to use their voice now and shared her personal reasons for voting during this “crucial time.”

“I think about my children and the world I want to see them grow up in. A world filled with love, tolerance, acceptance, and respect,” the 39-year-old said. “This year has shattered my heart in so many ways. I’ve been horrified by the behavior we’ve been seeing — behavior that I wouldn’t even expect from my 6 year old.”

Aguilera added that she is “still hopeful that we can unite and push for positive and peaceful change FOR HUMANITY.”

“Let’s create a better & more united future for us all!” the “Mickey Mouse Club” alum said. “You can’t rely on someone else to do it. You have the power. You can make the change.”

