Christina Aguilera Wears Second-Skin Icy Blue Gown at 2024 Grammys

The pop star presented the award for Best Musica Ubana Album in a sleek long-sleeve look

Christina Aguilera knows how to make an entrance.

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer, 43, hit the stage at the 2024 Grammys to present the awards for Best Musica Ubana Album in a minimalist long-sleeve ice blue gown by Standing Ground.

She styled the second-skin design, which featured a draped skirt and a train, with Bucherer Fine Jewellery including oversize diamond hoops.



To complement the singer-songwriter's ensemble, hairstylist Kendall Dorsey created a sleek hair look using TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Weightless Silky Shine Spray

"I typically pull inspiration from previous runway shows and for the evening, we went for a hair look inspired by a Mugler show to really create a clean, simple yet beautiful hair look," he said.

Aguilera, who has won five Grammys, is taking a night off from her Las Vegas residency to be a presenter at the ceremony.

The pop star kicked off her Las Vegas spectacular with a pair of shows on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, where she performed a career-spanning set in at least nine different looks. Aguilera collaborated with stylist Chris Horan on her looks, which ranged from a rosette-covered cape to a towering gown and leotards galore.

On New Year's Day, Aguilera shared her gratitude for the experience on Instagram.

“✨ Tonight marks the beginning of a new chapter. I couldn’t think of a better way to bid farewell to this incredible year than to spend this night in LAS VEGAS with all of you, surrounded by your energy and enthusiasm. Cheers to the magical moments we’ll create, the music that will fill our hearts, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead🥂," she wrote in a caption alongside a video montage of the past year.

Aguilera recently opened up in a Vogue interview about her nine-year-old daughter Summer Rain, whom she shares with fiancé Matt Rutler. “I’ve never felt so loved by probably anyone in my life as I do my little angel face. She’s just so supportive, such a light.”

“That’s 100% what she is. If I’m running late for something or have an appointment, she’s like, ‘You know they’re waiting, mama. We need to go.’ It’s hilarious,” Aguilera — who is also mom to son Max Bratman, 15, whom she shares with ex Jordan Bratman — continued.

The "Hurt" singer shared that she shouldn’t be surprised how her daughter turned out, as she received a prediction before Summer was born by an “intuitive” person she worked with that she’d have a girl who is “going to be your protector” and “watch over you.”

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 66th annual Grammy Awards as they're broadcasting live on CBS and Paramount+ on Feb. 4 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

