Christina Aguilera Threw It Back to Stripped With a Topless Instagram Post

Before she went bionic and after she released "Genie in a Bottle," Christina Aguilera shed her Mickey Mouse Club veneer with Stripped, the album that gave the world "Dirrty" and "Beautiful" and debuted the singer's new look.

Well, that was back in 2002 and almost two decades later, Xtina reminded fans of that monumental album with a throwback photo that recreated the Stripped cover, right down to the low-rise jeans and strategically placed blonde hair.

Aguilera used the post to promote an upcoming performance at LadyLand Festival, a show in Brooklyn that will celebrate gay pride and LGBTQ performers. Fans will recall the same hair-over-boobs pose and some beauty nostalgia, too, with Aguilera's deep lip liner, pale lips, and smoky eye.

Cue up the album again and you'll hear her whisper, "No hype, no gloss, no pretense, just me ... stripped," in the opening track. It's a reference to her new musical direction at the time and her look, which traded out glitzy halter tops and face-framing tendrils for leather chaps and bikini tops.

"One week until @ladylandfestival ✨💕" she wrote alongside the gallery. "Who's going to be there?"

RELATED: Everyone Is Dressing Like 2002 Christina Aguilera Now

Like much of the '00s, Aguilera's go-to criss-cross scarf top is coming back with newfound fans. Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have been wearing the style and, of course, Aguilera's "Dirrty" look has inspired different celebrity Halloween costumes. Her red carpet looks have even come back around, with Dua Lipa wearing a Versace gown that recalled one of Aguilera's Grammy dresses.

Aguilera was set to continue her Las Vegas residency, The Xperience, through 2021 at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, though the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down early.