Christina Aguilera Stepped Out in the Most Extra Sequined Tiger-Print Jumpsuit

Putting the cat in catsuit.

Getty

There are many words that can be used to describe Christina Aguilera's personal style: loud, bold, over-the-top. But minimalist? Never.



Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Case in point? On Wednesday, the pop star continued her recent New York City style streak, saving what might be the most extra outfit she packed in her suitcase for one of her last days in the Big Apple. On her way out the door, Xtina held an impromptu photoshoot on the sidewalk of her hotel, striking poses for the paparazzi's cameras and signing autographs for fans, while dressed in a sequined, gold-and-black tiger-print catsuit. She paired the daring one-piece with a black shiny satin coat, matching pointed-toe stilettos, hoop earrings, and a black quilted handbag with a gold chain strap.



Getty

Christina wore her signature platinum blonde hair sleek and straight with a middle part and opted for a '90s-inspired makeup palette, which consisted of dark, over-lined lips, long lashes, and smoky eyes.

Related: Christina Aguilera Celebrated Pride in a Plunging Bedazzled Catsuit and Neon Yellow Bodysuit

Just a day earlier, Xtina, who is currently in NYC following her Pride Island performance, paid tribute to the LGBTQIA+ community with another over-the-top outfit. Exiting her hotel, the singer layered a sheer, creamsicle-colored trench coat over a white bodysuit tucked into a pair of light-wash jeans with fringed hems, and accessorized with a rhinestone rainbow clutch and orange sunglasses that matched her floor-sweeping jacket. Meanwhile, a slicked-back ponytail, big hoops, and a sassy stance provided the ultimate finishing touches to her look.

Getty

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.