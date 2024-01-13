Christina Aguilera Says 'Supportive' Daughter Summer, 9, Wants to be Her Manager: 'I’ve Never Felt so Loved'

Aguilera also revealed in the new interview that rapper Will.i.am had coined a new phrase "daught-ager" for Summer Rain

Christina Aguilera/Instagram Christina Aguilera and daughter Summer Rain

Christina Aguilera’s daughter Summer Rain has her sights set on a new gig!

Aguilera, 43, revealed in a new Vogue interview published on Friday that 9-year-old daughter Summer has set her sights on becoming her manager — or “daught-ager” as she has now aptly been named — after spending time behind-the-scenes at her Las Vegas residency, which began on Dec. 30.

Speaking to the publication, Aguilera said, “After my show on New Year’s Eve, Will.i.am comes backstage and my daughter’s there. She’s so enraptured by the world behind the scenes and the production of everything, and she loves the band and the background singers ..."

“Before I go on stage, she knows I get nervous, and she’s like, ‘You’re going to do great, mama,’ ” the singer continued. “My manager will be like, ‘She’s coming for my job!’ "



Denise Truscello/Getty Aguilera said daughter Summer is acting like her manager at her residency show

Related: Christina Aguilera Shares Adorable Snaps with 9-Year-Old Daughter Summer Rain: 'Me & Mine'

"And on the way to school the other day with her dad, she said, ‘When I grow up, I want to either be mama’s photographer or mama’s manager.’ It’s so funny.”

Aguilera added that it was rapper and singer-songwriter Will.i.am, 48, who came up with the genius buzzword for daughter Summer. “He was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s your daught-ager.’ So daught-ager is the word of the year. It’s just so cute,” she told Vogue.

The singer said of her daughter — who she shares with fiancé Matt Rutler — that “I’ve never felt so loved by probably anyone in my life as I do my little angel face. She’s just so supportive, such a light.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Aguilera shares Summer with fiancé Matt Rutler. She also has son Max, 15

Related: Christina Aguilera Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to Illness: 'I Cannot Wait to Be Back on That Stage'

“That’s 100% what she is. If I’m running late for something or have an appointment, she’s like, ‘You know they’re waiting, mama. We need to go.’ It’s hilarious,” Aguilera — who is also mom to son Max Bratman, 15, who she shares with ex Jordan Bratman — continued.

Story continues

The "Hurt" singer shared that she shouldn’t be surprised how her daughter turned out, as she received a prediction before Summer was born by an “intuitive” person she worked with that she’d have a girl who is “going to be your protector” and “watch over you.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“And I’m like, ‘Oh, really?’ ” Aguilera recalled to Vogue, before getting emotional. “And literally she’s embodying that, and it’s just the most beautiful ... I could cry thinking about it. I don’t want to cry today! She marches to the beat of her own drum, and she’s just a little firecracker.”

Aguilera's latest interview was published shortly after she announced last week that she is postponing some of her residency shows due to having the "New Year flu."

"AFTER WELCOMING YOU ALL TO THE NEW YEAR FROM THE STAGE IN LAS VEGAS. I'VE BEEN WELCOMED WITH A NEW YEAR FLU!!!" the singer wrote in an Instagram Story post.



She added: "I AM SORRY TO SHARE THAT MY TWO SHOWS THIS WEEKEND WILL BE RESCHEDULED WHILE I REST - AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE BACK ON THAT STAGE IN A FEW WEEKS."

"I'M INCREDIBLY PROUD OF THIS SHOW AND GRATEFUL FOR ALL THE SUPPORT AND LOVE AFTER OPENING WEEKEND! SEE YOU SOON 🤒 😷," Aguilera concluded her announcement.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.