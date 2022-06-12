Christina Aguilera Performs ‘Lady Marmalade’ with Mya at LA Pride

Tomás Mier
·4 min read
Christopher Street West (CSW) Presents LA Pride's Official In-Person Music Event &quot;LA Pride In The Park&quot; - Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Christopher Street West (CSW) Presents LA Pride's Official In-Person Music Event "LA Pride In The Park" - Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera is giving the gays everything they ever wanted. On Saturday, as she headlined LA Pride’s music fest, Xtina brought the nostalgia as she was joined by Mya for a rendition of Moulin Rouge!‘s “Lady Marmalade.” She also brought out pop star Kim Petras for a silly performance of her song “XXX” and Paris Hilton to perform her hit “Stars Are Blind,” a WeHo staple.

“Oh my goodness. Thank you so much for having me tonight. I’m so honored and so grateful. And thank you for your love and support over the last 20+ years. You’re my family. I’m so happy to always give a voice or try to [give one to] anyone that feels like they’re suppressed or outcast,” Aguilera said. “That’s what I’ve always tried to bring [with my music] I’m so proud to call you my family… you are a part of me and I’m so happy to bring this to you… we wanted to give you such a great time tonight.”

Petras was the first to hit the stage as Aguilera’s special guest as she performed “They Want to Fuck” from her Slut Pop EP, before being joined by Aguilera — who was wearing an iconic outfit and massive strap-on penis — for “XXX.”

Before a medley of Moulin Rouge! hits, Aguilera’s dancers held up signs that read “Say gay” in support of LGBTQ people in states where anti-LGBTQ legislation has begun to be implemented, like Florida.

She then was joined by Mya for “Lady Marmalade.” “Thank you so much for doing this,” she told the R&B songstress. “Mya, ladies and gentleman.”

Variety was first to report that Aguilera planned to have a special “Lady Marmalade” moment with Mya, reporting earlier in the week that the collaboration was in the works. Although Pink and Lil Kim didn’t join them on stage, the rapper performed her verse of the song at last weekend’s WeHo Pride’s Outloud Festival.

After the Moulin Rouge! medley, Paris Hilton hit the stage for a DJ set that included Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”  She then performed her song “Stars Are Blind.”

“There’s a special song I wanted to do for you guys since it’s such an iconic night so here we go,” she said. “I love you guys so much. Happy pride! I love you LA.”

Hilton last hit the stage to perform “Stars Are Blind” as a duet with Britney Spears earlier this week during Spears’ wedding, according to several outlets. As for Petras, Hilton appeared in the trans singer’s music video for “I Don’t Want It All,” which helped launch her career.

Aguilera recently opened up to People about becoming an ally to the LGBTQ community, and how her song “Beautiful” became an anthem for queer people.

“I was proud to put a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community with my ‘Beautiful’ music video, which features a gay couple, as well as a trans woman. I wasn’t thinking too much about it beyond wanting to show people owning who they are,” she told the outlet. “It was somehow taboo at the time, but it represented something so true. I still hear stories about how that video has helped people, and it means everything to me.”

“I also want to mention that my friends in the LGBTQ+ community have helped me in ways that I will never forget. They’ve allowed me the freedom to be myself and share my deepest, darkest secrets with them,” she added.

Aguilera also performed songs such as “Feel This Moment,” “Vanity” “Bionic,” and “Beautiful.”

Other performers at Saturday’s LA Pride celebrations included Anitta, Chika, Syd, Rebecca Black, and Allison Ponthier.

