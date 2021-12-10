Christina Aguilera Just Recreated Her Most Iconic Noughties Look

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

It's been almost two decades since Christina Aguilera released her dance floor hit 'Dirrty,' but at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles this week, she proved the spirit of the iconic track still lives on.

Taking to the stage to perform a medley of her biggest hits, including 'Genie in a Bottle,' 'Fighter' and 'Beautiful,' for the crowd of celebrities, the 40-year-old wowed us all with a new take on the very memorable outfit she wore in the 'Dirrty' music video and subsequent tour.

Performing the song itself, Christina looked as if she hadn't aged a day, wearing a strappy black and yellow corset complete with flared yellow chaps with mesh and fishnet panels. She didn't stop at just recreating the outfit though, also giving her hair a very noughties transformation – blonde on top, dark on the bottom and braids, braids, braids. Honestly, you'd be forgiven for thinking we'd travelled back in time.



But, clearly for Christina, one crowd-pleasing outfit is simply not enough, and her performance featured two more costume changes including a gothic-style, ruffled black dress, and a silky, yellow cape with draped sleeves.

Given her show-stopping performance, (and outfits obvs), it's no wonder that the singer accepted the first ever People's Choice Award for 'Musical Icon'. In her acceptance speech, the 40-year-old thanked her fans for all their support over the years, saying how it was an 'an exceptional honour' to receive the 'surreal' award.

She continued: 'I have always strived for my music to communicate messages of empowerment, whether it's speaking my own truths or giving voice to those unable to do so on their own. My artistry has always been for the fighters in this world, for those who face adversity, for those wanting to evoke change, my music is for you.'

'Thank you for listening. And thank you for fighting. You inspire me every day.'

