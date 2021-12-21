Christina Aguilera just posed basically naked on Instagram, and it's wow

Photo credit: Arturo Holmes - Getty Images

Christina Aguilera is the latest in a long line of celebs to pose basically naked on Instagram and, as expected, she looks *fire*.



Xtina posted the almost-nude shot in celebration of her 41st birthday earlier this week, with the singer marking her big day on 18th December, and it's a whole look.

The series of pics show Christina posing totally topless except for some arm-length lace-up leather gloves and *huge* sunnies, along with her signature platinum blonde hair bra. Iconic, tbh.

Plus, the vintage film photo effect has us feeling like we're back in the 90s all over again, and it's very much a mood.

Take a look at the whole photoshoot below:

The singer captioned the pics, "XTINA XLI", with the "XLI" actually equating to 41 (Christina's new age) in Roman numerals. Who knew?

While the new pics are *chef's kiss*, if you're getting a sneaky sense of deja vu, there may be a reason why, as this isn't the first time Christina has rocked her topless/hair bra combo on Instagram as of late.

Back in September, the 'Genie in a Bottle' singer shared a series of snaps semi-recreating her 2022 Stripped album cover, featuring some v bold naked shots

Captioning one set of Polaroids, "Stripped, Pt. 2", Xtina posed almost nude wearing just a pair of blue jeans, and the Stripped inspo is everything.

In another series of pics, the blonde hair bra was officially back in full force. So, seems like Christina's a fan of the whole look, then?

Happy birthday, Christina!



