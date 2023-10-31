Christina Aguilera honors “Burlesque” costar Cher with stunning Halloween costume: 'Tess & Ali 4EVER'

Get ready to be bowled over by a renegade Wagon Wheel Watusi, because Christina Aguilera just delivered one of the most stunning celebrity Halloween costumes of the year.

The Grammy-winning singer honored her Burlesque costar Cher with a jaw-dropping transformation into the Oscar-winning icon, nearly 13 years after they first shared the screen in director Steven Antin's 2010 cult-classic musical.

"On my favorite day of the year it's only right to turn back time and tribute the OG trailblazer," Aguilera tweeted Monday. "Cher's message through her music and style has left a permanent mark on the world and to this day, I still can't believe I had the opportunity to work with such a legend!"

BURLESQUE, from left: Cher, Christina Aguilera, 2010

Screen Gems/Courtesy Everett Collection Cher and Christina Aguilera in 'Burlesque'

Aguilera also wrote "Tess & Ali 4EVER" in honor of their Burlesque characters as she shared two videos to Instagram to show off her costume. As part of the ensemble, Aguilera wore a large curly wig, lots of leather, and chains, and she soundtracked the footage with Cher's 1989 hit "If I Could Turn Back Time." One of the videos even included audio from Burlesque, with Aguilera lip-syncing to Cher's dialogue from the famous "Wagon Wheel Watusi" scene.

"No one could ever fill the shoes of the great & powerful Cher," Aguilera continued in the post's caption. "The love and respect I have for you is endless."

Aguilera and Cher first worked together on the movie, about an aspiring singer, Ali (Aguilera), who moves to Los Angeles to pursue a career as an entertainer and ultimately fulfills her dreams after meeting a glamorous woman, Tess (Cher), who runs an enchanting underground burlesque club.

EW previously broke the news that Aguilera will produce a stage adaptation of the movie (alongside Antin and his sister, Robin), which is currently slated for a London premiere in the near future.

Story continues

BURLESQUE

STEPHEN VAUGHAN/Screen Gems Cher and Christina Aguilera in 'Burlesque'

For EW's 10th-anniversary oral history on the movie published in 2020, Aguilera praised her director's vision for the ambitious project, which featured her in her first major lead role in a film.

"I'd been presented other acting and movie opportunities, but was holding out for something that felt right. Timing can play a big factor in balancing between album and touring cycles," she told EW at the time, also recalling how she got to know Cher on set.

"She's truly an incredible woman and a force of nature," Aguilera said. "I respect her talent, her no-bulls---, genuine way of saying it as she sees it, making up her own rules, and helping to pave the way for so many other women in generations to come."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: