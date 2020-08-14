Christina Aguilera Drops a New Song for Mulan — 22 Years After Releasing ‘Reflection’ for the Animated Film

Christina Aguilera has dropped a new song for the upcoming live-action Mulan, titled “Loyal Brave True.”

The new track, released along with a music video featuring Aguilera, comes 22 years after the singer released “Reflection” for the original animated film in 1998.

“War is not freedom/Over my shoulder/I see a clearer view/All for my family/Reason I'm breathing/Everything to lose,” Aguilera, 39, sings at the start of “Loyal Brave True.”

“Should I ask myself in the water/What a warrior would do?/Tell me, underneath my armor/Am I loyal, brave and true?/Am I loyal, brave and true?” she continues in the chorus.

Aguilera teased the song’s release on Instagram Thursday, writing “Tomorrow ❤️🖤” alongside several photos of her posing in the black and red gown she wears in the music video.

Mulan was intended for release in the U.S. in March but Disney postponed the debut as the coronavirus shut down countries around the world. The company then pushed the date back to July, before it settled on a September 4 release date on Disney+.

The movie giant will debut the film on its streaming site for a rental price of $29.99. The rental price comes on top of the monthly subscription price for those who already have Disney+. In countries where Disney+ is not available, the movie will debut in theaters, Variety reported earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the latest teaser for the highly-anticipated live-action film dropped, showing the heroine facing off against Northern invaders of China in a series of action-packed fight scenes.

The remake, which follows the original animated 1998 film, tells the story of Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, who steps in to take the place of her ailing father after the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential.

Disney Enterprises Yifei Liu in Mulan

Actress Liu Yifei plays Hua Mulan, who transforms from obedient daughter to China’s greatest warrior in director Niki Caro’s film. Yifei was cast after a year-long global casting search and has been previously seen in The Forbidden Kingdom and Once Upon a Time, among other films.

She is joined by castmates Gong Li, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An and others.