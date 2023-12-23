Christina Aguilera Celebrates 43rd Birthday with “Squid Game” VR and Kylie Minogue Las Vegas Show

The singer turned 43 earlier this week and shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the special celebrations

Christina Aguilera/Instagram

Christina Aguilera is celebrating her latest birthday in Sin City!

On Friday, Aguilera shared what she got up to on her 43rd birthday earlier this week as she posted footage of her attending Kylie Minogue’s residency show in Las Vegas and taking part in a fun Squid Game VR session.

“Sin city bday 🎲🔥,” Aguilera — who turned 43 on Dec. 18 — wrote in the caption.

In the carousel post, the singer was first seen posing for a photo in an elevator. Aguilera wore an all-black outfit consisting of a T-shirt, mini skirt, and slouchy jacket, teamed with oversized shades and thigh-high boots.

A following clip filmed from within the audience showed Minogue, 55, being carried onstage by her backup dancers during her residency show, held at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, and then placed back down as she continued to perform a dance number.

Minogue is the first artist to perform at the new Voltaire Belle de Nuit venue at the resort after starting her residency on Nov. 3.

Aguilera will soon join the Australian singer at the resort as she begins her residency at the same venue on Dec. 30.

Christina Aguilera/Instagram Christina Aguilera attended Kylie Minogue's Las Vegas residency and posted a video from the experience on her Instagram

Other funny birthday clips in Aguilera's birthday celebrations post showed her fully immersed in what appeared to be a Squid Game VR session that was based on the hit Netflix drama and reality competition series.

The singer was joined by fiancé Matthew Rutler and what appeared to be their 9-year-old daughter Summer Rain for the fun activity.

Christina Aguilera/Instagram Christina Aguilera is sung 'Happy Birthday' during her 43rd birthday celebrations, as posted on her Instagram Friday

Sporting a protective vest and a virtual reality headset with neon lights, Aguilera laughed as she ran back and forth during the session.

She also starred in her own VR birthday celebration, which was featured as a clip in the carousel. The singer appeared as herself in her VR gear, and as an animated figure along with the group, all wearing party hats and green outfits featured in the Squid Game show. Aguilera's VR character even danced close to a multi-tiered birthday cake in the fun clip.

Christina Aguilera/Instagram Christina Aguilera posts some blinged out cups on Instagram as part of a behind-the-scenes post from her 43rd birthday celebrations

In another video, Aguilera was treated with a birthday surprise from what appeared to be her backup singers from her upcoming residency, as they sang “Happy Birthday” to her onstage at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit venue.

The carousel also included clips of Aguilera dancing with friends around a dinner table and her riding in a buggy cart with pals backstage. A photo shared showed three blinged-out black rhinestone cups with ‘Xtina’ written in red as a birthday gift to the singer.

Aguilera’s latest post comes after sharing a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram earlier this week of daughter Summer Rain surprising her with balloons and cake for her birthday.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes — sending love from Vegas 🖤💋,” Aguilera captioned the post.



