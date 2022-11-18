Christina Aguilera Brings Back Her Signature Bandana Look to the 2022 Latin Grammys

Jennifer Machin
·1 min read

Christina Aguilera has been paying tribute to her past self through fashion lately. The singer attended the 2022 Latin Grammys and one of her fits included the signature bandana look she used to rock during her Stripped era twenty years ago.

She wore a black catsuit covered in rhinestones, and accessorized it with a matching latex bandana, which was a fresh take.

Xtina's Stripped album turned 20 in October. In honor of its 20th anniversary, the musician went down memory lane by posing in outfits from that era. She also released a new music video for her song "Beautiful."

"The original 'Beautiful' video set out to bring awareness and a sense of compassion in the face of judgment, criticism and outside opinions," she previously shared on Instagram. "It still carries an important message to remember our core values outside of what’s being fed to us … To find a sense of balance and accepting ourselves for who we are."

Watch the new "Beautiful" music video here and check out her latest bandana moment above.

