Christina Aguilera Belts Out Powerful Rendition of 'Feeling Good' from Her Backyard

Christina Aguilera is "Feeling Good" in social isolation!

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning singer shared an Instagram video of her powerful rendition of Nina Simone's 1965 classic "Feeling Good" while social distancing in her sunny backyard.

The video opens to Aguilera, 39, sitting on steps wearing a silky white top with black print and her hair tied in a bun while belting out, "Birds flying high, you know how I feel," as birds can be heard faintly chirping in the background.

The "Fighter" songstress — wearing bright red lipstick — continues on with the rendition. "It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new life. For me," she sings.

Aguilera closes out the chorus with complete ease, singing, "And I'm feeling good."

Just before the video ends, the camera pans away from Aguilera and captures the beautiful scenery, complete with bright green trees and the sunny sky.

Aguilera has been showing off her impressive vocals while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, she participated in ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong, which, along with Aguilera, included star-studded performances from the likes of Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé, Demi Lovato and Josh Groban.

Aguilera sang the Lion King hit song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight” for the special, which was arranged to raise funds for Feeding America, an organization that has been using its resources to help provide aid to those affected by COVID-19.

According to Variety, the special — which is now available to stream on Disney+ — drew in 10.3 million total viewers, with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 upon its initial airing.

A second special, Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, is planned for this coming Sunday, with Aguilera among the starry lineup that includes Katy Perry, John Legend, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter and Jennifer Hudson.

Chloe x Halle, Halsey, Derek Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, KeKe Palmer, and Seth Rogen will also be performing, ABC previously announced.

Aguilera is expected to be joined during the special by Miguel, 34, for their joint rendition of "Remember Me," a hit song from the 2017 Pixar film Coco.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.