Christie's auction: Dog shed hit by space rock falls short in sale

Roky the German Shepherd came to no harm when the rock hit his home

Roky the Costa Rican German Shepherd will be disappointed.

His kennel, which was hit and holed by a meteorite in 2019 and put up for auction, failed to get anywhere near its pre-sale estimated-value.

After all the bids were in at London auctioneers Christie's, Roky's abode fetched just £32,395 ($44,100) - a far cry from the £220,000 ($300,000) some thought it might go for.

The space rock that made the hole was sold for £15,735 ($21,420).