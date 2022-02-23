Christie's auction: Dog shed hit by space rock falls short in sale
Roky the Costa Rican German Shepherd will be disappointed.
His kennel, which was hit and holed by a meteorite in 2019 and put up for auction, failed to get anywhere near its pre-sale estimated-value.
After all the bids were in at London auctioneers Christie's, Roky's abode fetched just £32,395 ($44,100) - a far cry from the £220,000 ($300,000) some thought it might go for.
The space rock that made the hole was sold for £15,735 ($21,420).