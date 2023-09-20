Christie Group First Half 2023 Earnings: UK£0.054 loss per share (vs UK£0.054 profit in 1H 2022)

Christie Group (LON:CTG) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£33.1m (down 1.6% from 1H 2022).

Net loss: UK£1.39m (down by 200% from UK£1.40m profit in 1H 2022).

UK£0.054 loss per share (down from UK£0.054 profit in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Christie Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.7% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 5.3% growth forecast for the Professional Services industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Professional Services industry.

The company's shares are down 4.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 5 warning signs for Christie Group (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

