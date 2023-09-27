Christie Brinkley Reveals Her Top 3 ‘Tips for Staying Young’ at 69

Christie Brinkley recently joined Tamron Hall to discuss all things aging.

The former supermodel shared her three “favorite tips for staying young.”

“69 ain’t what it used to be,” Brinkley said.

Whether she’s showing off gray hair or sharing her best beauty tips for women over 50, Christie Brinkley is all about aging gracefully. And recently, the former supermodel appeared on the Tamron Hall Show to discuss all things aging. Brinkley, 69, even shared her “favorite tips for staying young” in a behind-the-scenes clip shared to Tamron Hall’s Instagram.

“We want what @christiebrinkley has! She shares her top 3 tips for staying forever young with the Tam Fam. ✨,” Hall captioned the video.

Christie dove right into her top tips for looking and feeling young: “Hi I’m Christie Brinkley and three of my favorite tips for staying young are number one: Sunblock. Number two: Eat right—be a vegetarian. And number three: Be curious, be adventurous—that’ll keep you young,” Brinkley said in the video.

The 69-year-old dove a little deeper into her thoughts on aging in the televised interview, explaining how she is aging with pride—and why she thinks everybody else should do the same.

“I think every woman should declare her age because 69 ain’t what it used to be and it’s up to us to reshape that number and give it a new image, a makeover,” Brinkley explained.

She also took a moment to recall her 30th birthday and the way she felt about that milestone over three decades ago. Brinkley said magazines treated “30 as if it was this number to fear,” (and that therefore her own days were numbered by the media) yet she didn’t see it that way. In fact, she felt “on top of the world,” she told Tamron.

“What’s the big deal about 30? What’s the big deal about 40?” Brinkley told the talk show host and the audience. “If you take good care of yourself, and you eat right, and you exercise, and you have a good mental attitude—lots of laughter, lots of curiosity, lots of adventures— that keeps you young.”

“In short age is just a state of mind, so I just don’t think about it,” Brinkley continued in a recent Instagram story. “I just want to get up and out into every day. I’m gifted!”

We love that Brinkley continues to embrace her age and inspires other women to do the same. And with that, we can’t wait to see what’s next for the star!

