Christie Brinkley Gets Real About Turning 69 in New Post: ‘My Days Were Numbered’



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Christie Brinkley celebrates aging in a new Instagram honoring her recent 69th birthday.

The post pictured a collage of magazine covers she’s posed for over the years, all of which proclaimed her age.

Keep reading for how Brinkley takes care of herself to look and feel her best.

The one and only Christie Brinkley turned 69 last week, and she’s not afraid to claim it. In a celebratory Instagram, the former supermodel shared a collage of magazine covers that declared her age throughout the years and used it to make a point: that aging is nothing to be ashamed of.

“My days were NUMBERED! Literally!” she captioned the array of headlines that read, “‘Christie at 60,’ ‘Christie at 50,’” and so on. “Even I got into the numbers act myself when I put my age on the cover of my book, Timeless Beauty,” she continued. “I was 61 and I wrote that book because I believe we have more control over those numbers than they have over us!”

By that, Brinkley means that thanks to modern medicine, technology, and research about diet and nutrition, the option to thrive at every age is more accessible than ever. “We’ve learned so much about how our bodies and minds work …and ways to extend our wellbeing and energy,” she wrote. “Plus we have a full menu of choices and ways to look as good as we feel! From makeup and wardrobe to dermatology!”

Brinkley herself has taken advantage of it all—she follows a “rainbow diet” to maximize nutrients delivered to her body, keeps her legs and glutes toned by biking, swimming, or using her TotalGym, and she swears by the lifting, sculpting effects of SBLA Beauty products, as well as laser treatments and filler.

“Those days of hiding our age are over!” Brinkley continued. “Im 69 and I feel GRATEFUL! I’ve learned that gratitude, health, and love are the keys to happiness! I have survived a lot, and what didn’t kill me, did indeed make me stronger, wiser, and I truly look at each day as a gift to celebrate!”

Story continues

She concluded her post with encouragement to her followers: “So go ahead proclaim your age; celebrate the years! Make those numbers your b*tch! You got this! We got this! 👍🏼😘❤️”

With optimism like that, it’s hard not to look forward to joining Brinkley in the late 60s club (if you haven’t already). And with that, we wish the actress a happy, happy birthday! We can’t wait to see what the year will bring for the celeb.

You Might Also Like