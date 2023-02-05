Christie Brinkley, 68, Turns Up The Heat With A Topless Pic, And Fans Lost It

Christie Brinkley recently shared a throwback National Lampoon magazine cover from 1983 on Instagram.

In the photo, she poses topless on the beach in a pair of swim shorts—and fans have thoughts.

“This hot 😜 topless bathing suit shot was taken 40 years ago!” she wrote.



Christie Brinkley is throwing it back all the way to the 1980s in a recent Instagram post.

The 68-year-old model just posted a throwback magazine cover photo from the American humor magazine, National Lampoon, looking so toned while striking a goofy pose. It’s true: whether Brinkley is posting a funny Instagram video or a stunning swimsuit selfie, the former cover star always looks incredible.

Brinkley captioned the photo in her signature sweet, lighthearted manner. “Who couldn’t use a good @nationallampoon laugh on the rather dreary Monday in the northeast where this hot 😜 topless bathing suit shot was taken 40 years ago!” she wrote. “Am I doing the math correctly, because it feels like this was just last week! 😎”

“Wishing everyone a bucket of laughs! 🐚🪣⭐️” she concluded.





Fans loved the trip down memory lane. “OMG. Remember this like it was yesterday,” one person commented. “You are awesome, Christie! And you still look as great as you did 40 years ago! Simply incredible! 👏👏👏” another added. “When you’re scrolling for a bit of cheer and see this cute post 💕” another fan chimed in.

This isn’t the first time Brinkley has treated her fans to a gorgeous throwback magazine cover photo, either. A few months ago, the former supermodel posted a 1982 throwback fitness magazine cover photo on Instagram, where she rocked a bright blue leotard and struck a pose for Los Angeles Magazine. She used the “Let’s Get Physical” message on the cover as an opportunity to remind her fans to follow the phrase and stay active.



Brinkley has also shared more candid photos on social media, including a few behind-the-scenes throwback pics from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot in 2017. Brinkley was 63 years old at the time, looking strong while posing in a black one-piece swimsuit. “I am so lucky and grateful for my career that spans four decades,” she wrote of the experience.

While Brinkley stunned on cover after cover in her 20s, we can’t ignore the fact that the former supermodel seems to only get more beautiful with time. Her secret? Her attitude. Gratitude helps her age gracefully, she previously explained. “It all has to do with your spirit and the energy that you deliver, that you bring into the room with you. That’s what is going to define you,” she said. “Forget anti-aging this and all of that. It’s really about gratitude.”

