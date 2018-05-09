Christie aiming for short-track and long-track success at Beijing

Elise Christie hopes to compete in both short-track and long-track speed skating for the next Winter Olympics

Elise Christie says her drive for success is back and burning bright as she looks to build a successful campaign for the Winter Olympics in 2022.

Reigning triple short-track world champion Christie suffered heartbreak in her racing events in PyeongChang in February, missing out on a medal altogether despite being hot favourite for the podium in the 500m, 1000m and 1500m.

After injuring her ankle during her campaign in South Korea, Christie spent time in rehab and resting up reflecting on another Games which proved elusive in her quest for an Olympic medal.

But the Livingston speedster has a whole new raft of targets in her crosshairs, and confirmed her intention to compete in long-track speed skating events while maintaining her fightback in short-track.

“Long-track is definitely something I want to do,” said the 27-year-old. “I’m looking into funding opportunities and ways of training because you have to train abroad for some of it.

“I’ll be looking to try and start this year and that will give me a four-year run in to the Games. My main focus will still be on short-track – that could change depending on whether I fall in love with long-track more.

“I’m definitely aiming to try and compete in both in the next Games.

“Then after that I might try and maintain long-track because long track is a sport you do at an older age.”

Christie admitted the aftermath from PyeongChang had been tough to take after leaving another Olympics empty-handed following similar disappointment in Sochi four years previously.

But while admitting she has had her low moments – even telling people close to her she would be hanging up her skates – Christie insists the worst is behind her and she is formulating a plan targeting glory at Beijing 2022.

“It was tough initially – I was quite up and down, some days I was very much focused on the next four years, some days I was thinking I was not coming back and other I was doing through the motions and rehabbing,” said the Scot, who was speaking in her role as a SportsAid ambassador at a Nottingham Building Society workshop.

“Now it’s less than four years to Beijing – it’s not that long and I’m working on a lot of things I want to improve on with my coach – fixing up niggles which caused problems going into PyeongChang.

“This year won’t be about winning medals but about settling the problems down and addressing the weaknesses.

“A few weeks ago, my ankle started improving properly again and I had time to sit and settle down – then I was bored and I wanted to get back out and training.

“I still feel the drive now which I had lost a bit of as I had spent the year out injured. It was quite a long year for me but I feel much more driven again and now I have three-and-a-half years to turn it around and win a medal.

“There’s times where I thought the easy choice is to quit but from my point of view of inspiring generations, there’s no reason to quit, that’s not showing a good example and at the moment my plan is to go back out and race.”

Nottingham Building Society and Harrison Murray teamed up with SportsAid in 2013 to help future sports stars get their time to shine. Visit thenottingham.com to find out more.