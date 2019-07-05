Christian Yelich's Home Run Derby practice resulted in the cops being called

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich is taking his Home Run Derby business seriously.

The reigning National League MVP and current MLB home run leader will be the No. 1 seed for the 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, which takes place Monday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland. And to prepare himself for this first-time experience in professional baseball, Yelich decided to squeeze in a practice round before Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

That proved to be a bad idea.

As Brewers television reporter Sophia Minnaert shared on Twitter, the cops were called to the ballpark after one of Yelich’s bombs broke the window of a boat parked in the Allegheny River beyond the right field wall.

Christian Yelich did a practice round for the Home Run Derby at PNC Park today with former Marlins coach Pat Shine. He broke the window of a boat parked in the Allegheny River outside right field. Cops were called, Yelich was not arrested. 😂 — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) July 5, 2019

That’s legendary.

And to confirm he was not in jail, Yelich responded to the tweet with a “shrug” emoji.

We’re assuming a deal was worked out with the Brewers or Yelich agreeing to pay for the window.

Yelich will enter the Derby as one of the favorites. In fact, according to the most recent odds he’s second to the Pirates’ Josh Bell. There’s some irony there given all the home runs Bell has hit into the Alleghany River.

Who's your money on? pic.twitter.com/o0ZJKrdXf1 — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) July 5, 2019

Is Christian Yelich worried about his swing?

Every year we hear talk about the Home Run Derby forcing players to change their swing to hit home runs over and over again.

Some players have admitted their swing was off for awhile afterwards. But usually it’s no big deal.

As for Yelich’s thoughts ...

Gotta love this from #Brewers Christian Yelich: "This will be my first professional (Home Run Derby), so I’m excited to ruin my swing. I can’t wait. That’s the only reason I’m doing it.” He, of course, was having some fun with it. — Tom (@Haudricourt) July 4, 2019

Of course he’s only kidding.

Yelich has no concerns at all, telling ESPN this week that he’ll approach it like batting practice, just on a bigger stage. And also with $1 million on the line.

From ESPN:

"Basically, the Home Run Derby is batting practice," Yelich said. "It's just trying to hit home runs with every swing. I'm not worried in the slightest about a swing change or it ruining my swing. Anybody that's educated in the manner understands it's going to be just fine."

And if second half struggles follow:

"Whether the second half goes good or bad for me, (participating in the Home Run Derby) will have no bearing on it," Yelich said. "If this was such a dangerous thing to do for your performance, guys wouldn't do it."

Brewers fans will no doubt be watching his production closely. Since last season’s All-Star break, Yelich leads MLB with 56 home runs in 145 games. It would be unfair to expect that pace to continue, but if Yelich falls off noticeably, you can bet he’ll hear from the Home Run Derby Twitter Police.

The cops were called after Christian Yelich's Home Run Derby practice resulted in a broken window on a boat parked outside PNC Park. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

