Christian Yelich deals with Roxane from Twitter by calling The Police

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich posed nude in the annual Body Issue of ESPN the Magazine, and he is not interested in anyone who is upset with his choice.

He told reporters, "I'm at a position in my life to where it's something I wanted to do." He quote-tweeted a Twitter user named Roxane with "Relax Roxane" when she wrote to him that "it's really sad how you didn't give a thought to all the young kids that idolize you before doing your naked photo shoot." Her account is now private, but Yelich's response is still public.

On Tuesday, Yelich changed his walk-up song to "Roxanne" by The Police in a clear nod to the Twitter incident.

.@ChristianYelich has changed his walkup song to “Roxanne" pic.twitter.com/3VGFcBxwxs — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) August 28, 2019

Here's a look at the photos that prompted Roxane's message:

ESPN “reveals” Christian Yelich’s body issue pics. pic.twitter.com/qHqQW9x1hI — Matt Hietpas (@MattyHip) August 27, 2019

Yelich did what a number of athletes do every year in participating in the Body Issue, and there's no reason he shouldn't try to expand his brand through a well-publicized medium. Social media certainly isn't going to discourage him from shedding his clothes.

"I was super comfortable with it," Yelich told reporters, "and had a great time."