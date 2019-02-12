Christian Yelich calls out former Marlins president over 'anti-player rhetoric'

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich may have gotten away from the Miami Marlins, but time hasn’t healed his frustration with the organization. Yelich took out some of his anger on former Marlins president David Samson on Monday after Samson suggested players and agents were at fault for the slow offseason.

Yelich specifically called out Samson for his “anti-play rhetoric.”

Consistent with your anti player rhetoric but adjusting to this “new reality” isn’t exactly the solution either https://t.co/OT8Z9HpGgH — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) February 11, 2019





The exchange started after Samson replied to a message from Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander. The 35-year-old Verlander joined the chorus of Major League Baseball players who have publicly spoken out against the slow offseason.

Samson told Verlander that tweeting about the issue won’t solve things. He then added that the players and agents will need to adjust to a “new reality.”

That’s when Yelich dropped in to tell his old boss he wasn’t surprised by Samson’s “anti-player rhetoric.” Yelich added that Samson’s idea wasn’t exactly a solution for the players.

Samson attempted to clarify he wasn’t talking specifically about Yelich. He also told Yelich to be “careful what we all wish for. Strikes/Lockouts are not the panacea.”

Not anti-player and certainly not anti-you. Definitely anti-Boras and anti- players who misread their value in the market. Big difference. Careful what we all wish for. Strikes/Lockouts are not the panacea. — David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) February 11, 2019





Samson was the Marlins’ president until the new ownership group — led by Derek Jeter — purchased the team. He was let go after that acquisition.

Since then, Samson has appeared on Dan Le Batard’s ESPN radio show spilling secrets about the team. Video also emerged of Samson yelling “$1.2 billion, f— you” at booing Marlins fans. Both Samson and Le Batard later said that was part of a skit.

Christian Yelich let David Samson have it on Twitter. (AP Photo)

Because of that, Samson doesn’t have the greatest reputation with fans. If Yelich’s comments are an indication, Marlins players didn’t love Samson all that much either.

If there’s anything to take away from this exchange, it’s that we need a tell-all book on the Marlins during the Jeffrey Loria and Samson era in the next couple years. Players other than Yelich might have some fun things to say about the way that organization was run.

