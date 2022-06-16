Christian Wood trade can’t be completed till draft night

Bobby Marks: Because Dallas owes New York a top-10 protected first in 2023, this trade cannot be completed until the night of the draft. Wood is on an expiring contract ($14.3M) in 2022/23 and is extension eligible (4/$77M), 6 months after the trade.

Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

The Rockets to trade Christian Wood to Dallas for the 26th pick

sportando.basketball/en/the-rockets…

David Hardisty @clutchfans

This is what Christian Wood sees when he arrives at the Dallas airport.

David Hardisty @clutchfans

So Christian Wood’s value was low. That was the very best the Rockets could do. I thought he could net the #15 pick by himself so I had a bloated view of his trade value myself.

Sengun is getting a great opportunity here. Also, Rockets are facing a serious roster crunch now. – 11:39 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

New 📺

Breaking down the Christian Wood to Mavericks trade | NBA on ESPN

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

The Christian Wood trade happened while @matt_pennie and I were podcasting, so we broke it down for five minutes live on the show. Here’s the rapid reaction broken out into its own video.

https://t.co/L3kBowihft

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for multi-player return

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs’ State of the Pre-Draft-Trade Union:

In: Christian Wood to fortify biggest roster need before the NBA’s offseason actually begins.

In: Christian Wood to fortify biggest roster need before the NBA's offseason actually begins.

Out: 4 least-played reserves to a rebuilding team that wants to give young frontcourt prospects more time anyway.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Mavs will be that much more dangerous in the West if Christian Wood can figure it out, but there’s also a reason so many teams have moved on from him for such middling returns – 10:39 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

After trading Christian Wood for its steady asking price of a first-round pick, Houston is still seeking a first-rounder for Eric Gordon, per sources.

We’ll have more trade, draft and free agency talk on @getcallin tomorrow at 4:30 ET with @Trysta_Krick: callin.com/link/DQObCWDTXR – 10:39 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Per @ESPNStatsInfo

Christian Wood is one of 14 players in the NBA to average 15 points and 10 rebounds this season.

Since the All-Star break, he averaged 19.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, while shooting 57.8% from the field and 45.7% from 3. – 10:36 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

*realizes, unexpectedly, you might be higher on christian wood than the consensus*

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

This is not the first time the Mavs have had an association with Christian Wood. He was part of their Summer League team in Orlando that won the title in 2017 – 10:23 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

In 2021-22 season Christian Wood shot 39% from distance. He was really consistent shooter

In 2021-22 season Christian Wood shot 39% from distance. He was really consistent shooter

He can open the floor on offense for his new teammates at Mavericks and make his own play. Literally great addition for the Mavs. #MFFL

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Are we sure Christian Wood is good?

I like it for Dallas. I think he gives them some much needed pop. He’s a decent fit off Luka and gives them some punch when Luka rests.

But I’m not sure he dramatically changes their ceiling or floor. – 10:12 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Could the Rockets have gotten more for Christian Wood? Possibly, but their goal was to get a pick and not have to take back any future money. They accomplished both goals, sometimes you just take the deal instead of trying to extract an extra nickel on the dollar – 9:58 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavericks agree on deal to acquire Rockets center Christian Wood

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Contract year Christian Wood is gonna be amazing. Newly signed to a 4 year $70 million deal Christian Wood though? – 9:54 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Does Christian Wood get added to the next legacy of bigs banner? – 9:49 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Christian Wood shot 40% on catch and shoot threes this season.

Luka's new pick and pop partner.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I like Christian Wood a lot.

Dallas traded four non-rotation players to get him and #26.

So, basically #26.

Even if Wood isn’t perfect, that’s a great deal for the Mavs. – 9:40 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Mavs new squad

Luka Doncic

Jalen Brunson

Reggie Bullock

Dorian Finney-Smith

Christian Wood

Bench:

Spencer Dinwiddie

Tim Hardaway Jr

Davis Bertans

Maxi Kleber

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Marquese Chriss — who Dallas is sending to Houston as part of the Christian Wood trade package — underwent knee surgery today and will be rehabbing next couple of months, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 9:36 PM

Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo

Suffice it to say that it was a non-secret around the NBA in recent days that Dallas had no intention of using the 26th pick. Had been speculated as an international stash if they kept it. Christian Wood is an interesting fit, and this saves a little salary tied to the pick. – 9:35 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Rockets were looking to move Christian Wood to clear playing time for Alperen Sengun and likely the No. 3 overall pick, whether that’s Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren. They pounced on chance to acquire a first-round pick (and no long-term salary) in the process. – 9:29 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Dallas is a good situation for Christian Wood. Really good, veteran team that has been together for awhile. Very similar to the Rockets team he signed with, and he was excellent before that team was torn down – 9:28 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

What a great trade for Dallas! Christian Wood is an excellent addition for the Mavericks:

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Christian Wood hearing he's getting traded but still gets that Texas tax break

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Although Christian Wood is entering the final season of his contract, he will be extension eligible before it expires, so there’s no reason to assume this is a first for a rental. If he delivers around the basket on both ends and sticks around, it’s an easy deal. – 9:20 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Always misleading to extrapolate stats when playing on a 20-win team, but Christian Wood averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds last season. Most surprising, he shot 336 3-pointers and made 39% of them. So it’s not at all a given that he’ll adversely affect Dallas’ spacing. – 9:20 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Extremely timely podcast with @Nate Duncan today where we discussed Christian Wood’s value in an extension and what return might be enough for Houston to trade him:

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/vet… – 9:20 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Source confirms Mavs will trade the No. 26 pick, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss to the Rockets for center Christian Wood.

Trade will officially convey on draft night.

Nico Harrison works hard and works fast. What a swap. – 9:14 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Christian Wood last 2 seasons:

19 PPG

10 RPG

51 FG%

51 FG%

38 3P%

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Thought the Mavericks should have made a run at Christian Wood in the summer of ’20, but getting 26-year-old Wood now for the No. 26 pick and 4 seldom-used players is a home run by Nico Harrison, filling Dallas’ biggest offseason need. – 9:13 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for multi-player return

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Think underlying subtext of the Wood trade is that there’s clarity as to what the market is for late first-rounders in this draft.

The Rockets obviously had been trying to move Wood, but other front offices can say, “The 26th pick got Dallas Christian Wood, we want at least X.” – 9:11 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

March 4, 2016: Signed Christian Wood to a 10-day contract.

March 27, 2016: Signed Christian Wood to a 10-day contract.

April 6, 2016: Signed Christian Wood to a contract for the rest of the season.

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Gut reaction: That’s on the lower end of returns I would have expected Houston to net for Christian Wood. – 9:11 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

That was the package for Christian Wood?

Heat could’ve put together a better package, which probably means the focus is elsewhere at the moment with their assets

Just guessing – 9:10 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Before the season ended I wrote I expected the Rockets to trade Christian Wood, so today shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone – 9:07 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

If that’s all you can get for Christian Wood, I’d keep Christian Wood. – 9:07 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

The Mavericks just got a lot better. Christian Wood is an unheralded talent. pic.twitter.com/6mXpI4zvPQ – 9:06 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

Among the 46 #NBA players to use over 1,000 possessions this season, Christian Wood finished 6th in scoring efficiency. – 9:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Trey Burke will have to opt in for 2022-23 for this Christian Wood trade to Dallas to happen. That’s not really an issue, as Burke was going to opt in no matter what. – 9:04 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Christian Wood re-unites with Sean Sweeney, an assistant under Dwane Casey in Detroit when Wood had his breakout season. – 9:04 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Rockets are trading Christian Wood to Dallas for the 26th pick in the 2022 draft, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss, sources tell ESPN. – 9:04 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Sources: The Mavs will send the No. 26 pick and expiring salaries to the Rockets for center Christian Wood. – 9:02 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Houston Rockets are finalizing a deal to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 9:00 PM

Jonathan Feigen: Couple things worth noting about the Christian Wood era: He was a standup guy in an unbelievably tough two-season stretch, and he should flourish with the Mavs. Also, would be cool if the Rockets hang on to Boban, if only to get all those young kids to use their coasters. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / June 16, 2022

Marc Stein: Theo Pinson will now be strongly expected to stay in Dallas after the Mavericks complete the Christian Wood trade and open up some unforeseen roster room, league sources say. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 16, 2022

Tim MacMahon: Mavs have three priorities entering free agency: 1) Re-sign Jalen Brunson, 2) add a wing who can be part of the playoff rotation, 3) re-sign Theo Pinson, who is no longer eligible for a two-way deal. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / June 16, 2022