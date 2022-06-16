Christian Wood trade can’t be completed till draft night

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Houston Rockets
    Houston Rockets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dallas Mavericks
    Dallas Mavericks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Christian Wood
    Christian Wood
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Bobby Marks: Because Dallas owes New York a top-10 protected first in 2023, this trade cannot be completed until the night of the draft. Wood is on an expiring contract ($14.3M) in 2022/23 and is extension eligible (4/$77M), 6 months after the trade.
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
The Rockets to trade Christian Wood to Dallas for the 26th pick
sportando.basketball/en/the-rockets…3:27 AM

David Hardisty @clutchfans
This is what Christian Wood sees when he arrives at the Dallas airport. pic.twitter.com/nDAQOpuwiv12:00 AM

David Hardisty @clutchfans
So Christian Wood’s value was low. That was the very best the Rockets could do. I thought he could net the #15 pick by himself so I had a bloated view of his trade value myself.
Sengun is getting a great opportunity here. Also, Rockets are facing a serious roster crunch now. – 11:39 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
New 📺
Breaking down the Christian Wood to Mavericks trade | NBA on ESPN youtu.be/JJsScz1QDB4 via @YouTube11:34 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The Christian Wood trade happened while @matt_pennie and I were podcasting, so we broke it down for five minutes live on the show. Here’s the rapid reaction broken out into its own video.
https://t.co/L3kBowihft pic.twitter.com/viQ383Ciuw11:27 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for multi-player return ift.tt/e2i7DwJ11:18 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ State of the Pre-Draft-Trade Union:
In: Christian Wood to fortify biggest roster need before the NBA’s offseason actually begins.
Out: 4 least-played reserves to a rebuilding team that wants to give young frontcourt prospects more time anyway. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…11:10 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Mavs will be that much more dangerous in the West if Christian Wood can figure it out, but there’s also a reason so many teams have moved on from him for such middling returns – 10:39 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
After trading Christian Wood for its steady asking price of a first-round pick, Houston is still seeking a first-rounder for Eric Gordon, per sources.
We’ll have more trade, draft and free agency talk on @getcallin tomorrow at 4:30 ET with @Trysta_Krick: callin.com/link/DQObCWDTXR10:39 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Per @ESPNStatsInfo
Christian Wood is one of 14 players in the NBA to average 15 points and 10 rebounds this season.
Since the All-Star break, he averaged 19.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, while shooting 57.8% from the field and 45.7% from 3. – 10:36 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale
*realizes, unexpectedly, you might be higher on christian wood than the consensus* pic.twitter.com/ay8WnsXQyJ10:25 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
This is not the first time the Mavs have had an association with Christian Wood. He was part of their Summer League team in Orlando that won the title in 2017 – 10:23 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
In 2021-22 season Christian Wood shot 39% from distance. He was really consistent shooter
He can open the floor on offense for his new teammates at Mavericks and make his own play. Literally great addition for the Mavs. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/G5itfH5Hpw10:20 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Are we sure Christian Wood is good?
I like it for Dallas. I think he gives them some much needed pop. He’s a decent fit off Luka and gives them some punch when Luka rests.
But I’m not sure he dramatically changes their ceiling or floor. – 10:12 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Could the Rockets have gotten more for Christian Wood? Possibly, but their goal was to get a pick and not have to take back any future money. They accomplished both goals, sometimes you just take the deal instead of trying to extract an extra nickel on the dollar – 9:58 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks agree on deal to acquire Rockets center Christian Wood dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…9:55 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Contract year Christian Wood is gonna be amazing. Newly signed to a 4 year $70 million deal Christian Wood though? – 9:54 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Does Christian Wood get added to the next legacy of bigs banner? – 9:49 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Christian Wood shot 40% on catch and shoot threes this season.
Luka’s new pick and pop partner. pic.twitter.com/aGKspqs7l39:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I like Christian Wood a lot.
Dallas traded four non-rotation players to get him and #26.
So, basically #26.
Even if Wood isn’t perfect, that’s a great deal for the Mavs. – 9:40 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Mavs new squad
Luka Doncic
Jalen Brunson
Reggie Bullock
Dorian Finney-Smith
Christian Wood
Bench:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Tim Hardaway Jr
Davis Bertans
Maxi Kleber pic.twitter.com/aHtyoZHSQq9:37 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Marquese Chriss — who Dallas is sending to Houston as part of the Christian Wood trade package — underwent knee surgery today and will be rehabbing next couple of months, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 9:36 PM

Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Suffice it to say that it was a non-secret around the NBA in recent days that Dallas had no intention of using the 26th pick. Had been speculated as an international stash if they kept it. Christian Wood is an interesting fit, and this saves a little salary tied to the pick. – 9:35 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Rockets were looking to move Christian Wood to clear playing time for Alperen Sengun and likely the No. 3 overall pick, whether that’s Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren. They pounced on chance to acquire a first-round pick (and no long-term salary) in the process. – 9:29 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Dallas is a good situation for Christian Wood. Really good, veteran team that has been together for awhile. Very similar to the Rockets team he signed with, and he was excellent before that team was torn down – 9:28 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
What a great trade for Dallas! Christian Wood is an excellent addition for the Mavericks: basketballnews.com/stories/rocket…9:23 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Christian Wood hearing he’s getting traded but still gets that Texas tax break pic.twitter.com/eFTaEahG5B9:20 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Although Christian Wood is entering the final season of his contract, he will be extension eligible before it expires, so there’s no reason to assume this is a first for a rental. If he delivers around the basket on both ends and sticks around, it’s an easy deal. – 9:20 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Always misleading to extrapolate stats when playing on a 20-win team, but Christian Wood averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds last season. Most surprising, he shot 336 3-pointers and made 39% of them. So it’s not at all a given that he’ll adversely affect Dallas’ spacing. – 9:20 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Extremely timely podcast with @Nate Duncan today where we discussed Christian Wood’s value in an extension and what return might be enough for Houston to trade him:
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/vet…9:20 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Source confirms Mavs will trade the No. 26 pick, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss to the Rockets for center Christian Wood.
Trade will officially convey on draft night.
Nico Harrison works hard and works fast. What a swap. – 9:14 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Christian Wood last 2 seasons:
19 PPG
10 RPG
51 FG%
38 3P% pic.twitter.com/T8e1MUVSk09:14 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Thought the Mavericks should have made a run at Christian Wood in the summer of ’20, but getting 26-year-old Wood now for the No. 26 pick and 4 seldom-used players is a home run by Nico Harrison, filling Dallas’ biggest offseason need. – 9:13 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for multi-player return houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:12 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Think underlying subtext of the Wood trade is that there’s clarity as to what the market is for late first-rounders in this draft.
The Rockets obviously had been trying to move Wood, but other front offices can say, “The 26th pick got Dallas Christian Wood, we want at least X.” – 9:11 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
March 4, 2016: Signed Christian Wood to a 10-day contract.
March 27, 2016: Signed Christian Wood to a 10-day contract.
April 6, 2016: Signed Christian Wood to a contract for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/t4nLo9vt6X9:11 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Gut reaction: That’s on the lower end of returns I would have expected Houston to net for Christian Wood. – 9:11 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That was the package for Christian Wood?
Heat could’ve put together a better package, which probably means the focus is elsewhere at the moment with their assets
Just guessing – 9:10 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Before the season ended I wrote I expected the Rockets to trade Christian Wood, so today shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone – 9:07 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
If that’s all you can get for Christian Wood, I’d keep Christian Wood. – 9:07 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Mavericks just got a lot better. Christian Wood is an unheralded talent. pic.twitter.com/6mXpI4zvPQ9:06 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Among the 46 #NBA players to use over 1,000 possessions this season, Christian Wood finished 6th in scoring efficiency. – 9:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Trey Burke will have to opt in for 2022-23 for this Christian Wood trade to Dallas to happen. That’s not really an issue, as Burke was going to opt in no matter what. – 9:04 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Christian Wood re-unites with Sean Sweeney, an assistant under Dwane Casey in Detroit when Wood had his breakout season. – 9:04 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Rockets are trading Christian Wood to Dallas for the 26th pick in the 2022 draft, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss, sources tell ESPN. – 9:04 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sources: The Mavs will send the No. 26 pick and expiring salaries to the Rockets for center Christian Wood. – 9:02 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Houston Rockets are finalizing a deal to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 9:00 PM

More on this storyline

Jonathan Feigen: Couple things worth noting about the Christian Wood era: He was a standup guy in an unbelievably tough two-season stretch, and he should flourish with the Mavs. Also, would be cool if the Rockets hang on to Boban, if only to get all those young kids to use their coasters. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / June 16, 2022

Marc Stein: Theo Pinson will now be strongly expected to stay in Dallas after the Mavericks complete the Christian Wood trade and open up some unforeseen roster room, league sources say. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 16, 2022

Tim MacMahon: Mavs have three priorities entering free agency: 1) Re-sign Jalen Brunson, 2) add a wing who can be part of the playoff rotation, 3) re-sign Theo Pinson, who is no longer eligible for a two-way deal. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / June 16, 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos thriving in different role with Lightning

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos, at 32 and wrapping up his 14th season, is no longer one of the NHL’s most prolific scorers or even the second- or third-best player on his own team. The six-time All-Star and two-time “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner as the league’s leading goal scorer is the undisputed leader of the Tampa Bay Lightning, though, and one of the reasons the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are four wins away from the first three-peat in 40 years. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup F

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Astros throw 2 immaculate innings in 9-2 win over Rangers

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Astros starter Luis Garcia and reliever Phil Maton each threw an immaculate inning — nine pitches, three strikeouts — and Martín Maldonado keyed a six-run first inning that sent Houston over the Texas Rangers 9-2 on Wednesday. Maldonado hit a two-run double in the first and later homered for the AL West-leading Astros. Garcia (4-5) struck out nine without a walk over six innings while limiting Texas to two runs and four hits. He had a span of five consecutive strikeouts t

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Honduras trips Canada 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play

    SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Canada controlled the ball 62 per cent of the night Tuesday but had trouble scoring on the rain-soaked pitch, while the Honduras made the best of their limited opportunities in defeating the visitors 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Estadio Olimpico. Kevin Josue Lopez scored in the 13th minute for the home side, while teammate Kervin Arriage added an insurance marker in the 78th minute. Jonathan David scored for Canada in the 86th minute. Canada had nine shot att

  • Mickelson not giving up on playing PGA Tour

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Phil Mickelson stuck to his script and showed restraint when put in tough spots at the U.S. Open, a big change for him. Except on Monday, he was using words instead of his golf clubs. Still to come is the major reputed to be the toughest test in golf, the only one keeping him from joining golf's most elite group with the career Grand Slam. And this one figures to be far different from any other Mickelson has faced. The six-time major champion is competing on American soil

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Burakovsky lifts Avalanche to thrilling Game 1 overtime win over Lightning

    The Colorado Avalanche have drawn first blood in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Canucks sign defenceman Filip Johansson to two-year entry-level contract

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Filip Johansson to a two-year entry-level contract The 22-year-old is coming off his second season with Frolunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), where he recorded 11 points (three goals, eight assists), eight penalty minutes and a plus-5 defensive rating. He added seven points (five goals, two assists) in nine playoff games to help the team reach the semifinals. In 132 career SHL games split between Frolunda HC and Leksands IF, Joha

  • Guerrero Jr., drives in Bichette in 10th inning to give Blue Jays a 7-6 walkoff win

    TORONTO — When the Toronto Blue Jays kept Baltimore off the board in the top of the 10th inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., was not expecting to get a chance to lead off in the bottom half of the frame. With Bo Bichette on second base as the automatic runner and first base open, the Orioles decided to pitch to the Toronto slugger. Guerrero made them pay with a sharp RBI single for a 7-6 walkoff victory at Rogers Centre. "I thought I was going to get the walk," Guerrero said via a translator. "But wh

  • Will the New York Rangers be back?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the prospects of future success for the Rangers after a surprise Eastern Conference final appearance.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Racing on the edge: Hamelin says short-track and Formula One have similarities

    MONTREAL — Charles Hamelin was a couple of days removed from becoming Canada's most decorated winter Olympian and was on his flight home from Beijing. Connecting to the airplane's Wi-Fi midflight, the first post that popped up on the short-track speedskater's phone was a congratulatory tweet from Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton. Hamelin had raced at the Beijing Olympics in a purple and gold helmet, painted by artist Stacy Glaser, that was both a tribute to his two-year-old daughter Violette

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Andreescu advances to second round at Berlin with win over Siniakova

    BERLIN — Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu won her first grass-court match of the season with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova in first-round action Monday at the Bett1Open. Andreescu came through in a match where both players had trouble holding serve. The native of Mississauga, Ont., who turns 22 on Thursday, broke Siniakova seven times on 11 chances, while Siniakova was slightly less opportunistic with six successful breaks on 13 chances. Andreescu will face another Czech

  • Resilient Routliffe earns world title in Portugal pool

    MADEIRA, Portugal — Tess Routliffe put an exclamation point on her remarkable comeback from injury on Tuesday, capturing the first world title of her decorated career on the third night of the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Just over a year after suffering a serious back injury that caused her to miss last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the 23-year-old from Caledon, Ont., was crowned in the women’s 100-metre breaststroke SB7 thanks to a Cana