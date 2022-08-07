Christian Wood talks trade to Dallas
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas MavericksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Christian WoodLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Make no mistake, though: Much as Wood seemed to revel in the chance to take a breather and hang with young fans, he said he’s wholly focused on the possibilities that lie ahead with his tenure on the Mavs. “It’s a great opportunity for me and for this organization to try and take that next step,” Christian Wood said. “I just want to win games. My main objective is to try and get to the Finals.”
Source: Pete Freedman @ wfaa.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/Chriswood_5/status/1555262152751079424