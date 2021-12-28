Christian Wilkins snatches Alvin Kamara's towel, gets smacked in the head

Alvin Kamara ran up and smacked Christian Wilkins in the back of the head on "Monday Night Football," leaving viewers and announcers wondering why.

The seemingly unprovoked act cost the New Orleans Saints 15 yards thanks to an unnecessary roughness penalty on Kamara. The Saints had already sent the punting unit out before the infraction, so it didn't hurt them too bad. But 15 yards is 15 yards.

Alvin Kamara wanted all the smoke from Christian Wilkins | #saints vs #dolphins pic.twitter.com/PUAz2NHu3E — Epic Highlights (@EpicHighlights_) December 28, 2021

Also, Kamara's a 215-pound running back. Wilkins is a 310-pound defensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins. Is this beef Kamara really wants? Surely Wilkins did something egregious to provoke such an attack.

Replay cameras solved the mystery. After the commercial break, ESPN rolled previously unseen video that led up to the infraction. As Wilkins and Kamara crossed paths while walking to their respective sidelines, Wilkins snatched Kamara's towel. Right out of his pants.

Lmao Wilkins takes Kamara's towel and AK retaliates pic.twitter.com/MzcZUnfu0x — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 28, 2021

While silly, it's also easy to see how that can be deemed disrespectful. And Kamara wasn't having it. Wilkins kept his cool and declined to retaliate. So the penalty appeared to put the issue to rest. That is, unless, either player's prone to hold a grudge.