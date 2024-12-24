Christian Watson injury update: Why Packers WR left 'Monday Night Football' game

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson had 23 yards in the first half of "Monday Night Football" — all via rushing — against the New Orleans Saints. Watson was one of eight players to have a rushing attempt in the first half for the Packers.

But one of his carries, a 14-yard gain to bring the Packers deep inside the red zone, was his final play of the half and saw him hit the ground hard out of bounds.

Christian Watson takes the handoff inside the 10!



Watson was later seen on the sidelines receiving getting attention on his knee. Ahead of the second half, Green Bay announced Watson was questionable, but the wide receiver did not return to the game.

The Packers won, 34-0, to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

