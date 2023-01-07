Christian Walker: ‘Predator’ Matt Schlapp Should Resign From CPAC

Alec Karam
·2 min read
via Twitter
via Twitter

Herschel Walker’s son is calling for the resignation of CPAC’s Matt Schlapp following allegations Schlapp groped a campaign staffer for the Republican candidate.

“Typical predator,” Christian Walker said in a video Saturday. “Preys on this poor little staffer who’s just trying to work his way up in Republican politics, then gets assaulted by one of the top guys in the industry. Ridiculous. Family values? You need to cling to your wife and your children.”

The bombshell allegation, first reported by The Daily Beast, focused on Schlapp allegedly making “sustained and unwanted and unsolicited” sexual contact with the staffer while the staffer drove Schlapp back from a bar in October. The staffer alleged Schlapp “groped” and “fondled” his crotch without consent in the car.

An attorney for Schlapp called the claims an “attack” and said Schlapp “denies any improper behavior.” It is unclear if Herschel Walker was made aware of the allegations at the time.

But his son is adamant that action must be taken.

“Honestly, it’s just disgusting that someone as powerful as Matt Schlapp is [preying] on campaign staffers,” Walker said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “I feel terrible for his wife and children.”

Walker, once a conservative sycophant, took a slanted turn in stance after the many scandals his father faced in his failed Georgia senatorial run.

In his video, Walker called out Schlapp for his faux-family values, the same breaking point that previously led him to abandon his father’s campaign after reports he had fathered several unacknowledged children and been accused of abuse by former partners.

“Don’t get your schlong schlapped by Matt Schlapp!!” Walker said in his statement.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

